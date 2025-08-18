Insta360 Challenges DJI With 360-Degree Drone

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

China’s Insta360, best known for 360-degree cameras, has launched a panoramic-camera drone under the Antigravity brand, including goggles that give the user a drone’s-eye view while they are piloting.

The Antigravity A1 drone takes Insta360 into territory dominated by DJI, which like Insta360 is also based in Shenzhen, China’s answer to Silicon Valley.

The launch comes soon after DJI earlier this month announced its first 360-degree camera, bringing it into direct competition with Insta360, which has dominated that market for years.

Drone’s-eye view

Insta360’s Antigravity A1 features a dual-lens camera system mounted at the top and bottom of its fuselage, with images from the cameras automatically stitched together to provide panoramic imagery.

Using the included goggles and hand controller, users can turn their point of view in any direction while the unit is in the air, in a change from standard camera drones which only record in the direction the camera is facing.

Lower-quality images are transmitted directly to the user’s goggles, while the cameras record 8K imagery that can be played back and edited later.

The goggles feature external screens that show what the wearer is seeing, while the drone itself uses landing gear that automatically folds and unfolds.

The device weighs 249 grams and is set to launch around the world in January, Insta360 said.

The Antigravity brand was developed by Insta360 along with third-parties to focus on 360-degree camera drones, a relatively new market.

Insta360 said it is developing Antigravity as a separate brand and is hoping to launch devices in the US, at a time of rising trade hostility toward Chinese companies.

Drone restrictions

Antigravity will have dedicated servers in the US to help allay security concerns, as well as a “payload detection” feature that forces the A1 to land if it detects it is carrying a weight – intended to prevent the device from being used to carry explosives.

Drone maker DJI is currently under a de facto ban in the US, where customs officials have been stopping shipments from entering the country since late last year.

In January the US Commerce Department said it was considering formal restrictions on Chinese drones.

In 2024 DJI held about 70 percent of the worldwide consumer drone market, according to Berg Insight, while Insta360 held 67 percent of the 360-degree camera market in 2023, Frost & Sullivan researchers said.