Honeywell Plans To Launch Powerful Quantum Computer

High performance computing. Quantum computer to be build by Honeywell this year, and it claims it will be more powerful than IBM and Google’s offering

Honeywell has announced that it is building a quantum computer that is expected to arrive in June 2020.

The announcement from the firm, also revealed that it has signed the first customer, with JP Morgan Chase saying it will work with Honeywell develop new ways for quantum computing to help the financial services company support its customers.

There are a number of companies that already specalise in quantum computing, most notably IBM and Google. The two firms clashed publicly last year over Google’s claim of a ‘quantum supremacy’ breakthrough with a machine that it said could solve a calculation in seconds that would take a traditional computer thousands of years.

Quantum computer

Honeywell claims that its quantum computer will be even more powerful than those built by Google and IBM, and that it has a “team of more than 100 scientists, engineers and software developers” working on the project.

“Quantum computers use qubits, which are quantum computing bits, to process information in a unique way that leverages the properties of quantum physics,” said Honeywell.

“Our quantum computer will be the most powerful available because it will have at least double the quantum volume of alternatives,” it claimed. “Quantum volume is a metric that considers the number, connectivity and low error rate of qubits.”

“There are a number of industries that will be profoundly impacted by the advancement and ultimate application of at-scale quantum computing,” said Tony Uttley, President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions.

It is reported by CNN that Honeywell’s computer will have a quantum volume of 64, and the company expects that metric will grow tenfold every year.

By comparison, IBM recently said one of its computers reached a quantum volume of 32. Google meanwhile has not shared the metric for its computer.

“Quantum computing will enable us to tackle complex scientific and business challenges, driving step-change improvements in computational power, operating costs and speed,” said Honeywell chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Quantum service

“Materials companies will explore new molecular structures,” said Adamczyk. “Transportation companies will optimise logistics. Financial institutions will need faster and more precise software applications. Pharmaceutical companies will accelerate the discovery of new drugs.”

Going forward, Honeywell said it will have several ways organisations can use its quantum computer when it arrives in mid 2020.

Honey also said it is partnering with Microsoft as a part of the Azure Quantum offering.

“It allows end users will be able to make use of Azure classical computing resources while also accessing Honeywell’s quantum computer,” the firm said.