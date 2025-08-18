VW Offers Paid Subscription To Unlock Horsepower

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Volkswagen is offering drivers of its ID.3 electric cars an “optional power upgrade” to unlock extra horsepower in their cars, for a price.

The ID.3 Pro and Pro S are listed in marketing documentation as producing 201 brake horsepower (bhp), but are actually capable of producing 228bhp, the company said.

Drivers can unlock the extra power for a subscription fee of £16.50 per month, or a total of £165 per year, the company said.

Extra power

Owners can also choose to make a one-off payment of £649 to unlock the extra power, with this “lifetime subscription” being attached to the car, rather than the owner, so that it remains unlocked if the vehicle is sold on.

The upgrade also increases maximum torque from 265 Newton-metre to 310Nm, but does not affect range, VW said.

The car is registered at 228bhp from the factory, meaning that if owners choose to upgrade, they will not have to inform their insurance company of the change, according to Auto Express, which earlier reported the story.

A VW spokesperson said the offering gave owners the option of upgrading to a “sportier driving experience” within the lifetime of their vehicle, rather than committing to it at the outset with a higher purchase price.

“The car is presented on the configurator with 201bhp, with the option made very clear to customers,” VW said.

It said such options are “nothing new”.

“Historically many petrol and diesel vehicles have been offered with engines of the same size, but with the possibility of choosing one with more potency. These traditionally are higher up in the product range, with more specification and a higher list price,” the company said.

Paid subscriptions

While car owners may object to being obliged to pay for features that are already present in their vehicles, other electric carmakers have introduced similar packages.

BMW faced criticism with a 2022 subscription that unlocked features such as heated seats and steering wheels – features already built into the vehicle’s hardware

Mercedes-Benz followed the same year with a feature offered in the US that unlocked improved acceleration in its electric vehicles for an annual fee of $1,200 (£885).

Tesla brought such microtransactions into the automotive industry with its subscription-based self-driving features.