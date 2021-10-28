Uber To Offer 50,000 Tesla Cars To Drivers

Mammoth Hertz deal to purchase 100,000 Tesla’s electric vehicles, will allow Uber to offer a Tesla for rent to its fleet of drivers

Ride-hailing giant Uber is to offer its drivers in the US, up to 50,000 fully electric Tesla vehicles for rent, thanks to an agreement with rental goliath Hertz.

Tesla this week it should be remembered became the first car maker to ever cross the $1 trillion market value threshold, after its share price rose, thanks (in part) to Hertz confirming it would buy 100,000 Tesla cars by the end of 2022, in order to beef up its electric-vehicle fleet.

Now Uber has announced that “Hertz will make up to 50,000 fully electric Teslas available for drivers to rent by 2023, exclusively for drivers using the Uber network in the US.”

Tesla rentals

Uber noted that while most its drivers own their cars, many don’t. That’s why Hertz has worked with Uber to offer vehicle rental options since 2016.

The deal with Hertz continues, with the rental firm pledging to make half its Tesla electric fleet available to rent for Uber drivers.

“This is the largest expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) on a mobility platform in North America and one of the largest globally, marking another step towards Uber’s zero-emissions goal,” said ride-hailing firm Uber.

From Monday 1 November, Uber drivers in the US can rent Teslas through Hertz’s rental program in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, DC.

There will be a nationwide expansion in the following weeks.

Cleaner driving

“This new program with Hertz aims to create positive environmental benefits by reaching rental drivers, who are often looking to offer rides for more hours and more miles than the average driver,” said Uber. “Research shows that when rideshare drivers go electric, they realize 3 to 4 times greater emissions savings than average car owners.”

“We believe this will be a win-win for drivers who rent: a chance to both increase earnings and reduce environmental impact,” it said. “Drivers can enjoy gas savings as well as higher earnings potential due to Uber’s Green Future Program, which provides incentives – such as $1 more per trip up to $4,000 annually – for drivers to transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs. They’ll also have access to the Tesla Supercharger network and to Uber’s exclusive EVgo discounts.”

Tesla rentals will start out at $334 a week and fall to $299 or lower as the program gets underway.

This includes insurance and maintenance and is the best deal available in the market today for drivers looking to rent a Tesla, said the taxi firm.

The Hertz deal for 100,000 Tesla cars will bring in a staggering $4.2 billion for Tesla.