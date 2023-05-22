The Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Reducing Operational Emissions

New research from global technology and consultancy firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Microsoft reveals a clear majority (84%) of major firms have yet to set public science-based targets to reduce direct operational emissions from their supply chains and that only 11% have disclosed science-based targets in reducing emissions in their supply chains.

TCS and Microsoft analysed public data from global companies with combined revenue of $10 trillion to produce the findings as part of its whitepaper studying enterprise sustainability, Decarbonization: The Missing Link to Net Zero, to evaluate how they are using their supply-chain data in the transition to net-zero emissions.

The research shows most companies are struggling to validate their data and accurately measure their decarbonization efforts, and highlights the importance of regular engagement with extended business ecosystems, including customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders, to improve supply chain transparency and reduce carbon footprints.

Dr Swati Murthy, Practice Head, Strategic Collaborations for Sustainability at Tata Consultancy Services.

Dr Swati Murthy anchors customer-facing solutions that address sustainability challenges across the business value chain. Having spent over a decade at TCS, Swati believes in inspiring strategic collaborations and leveraging technology to achieve net-zero pursuits, and she has been advising companies on energy, carbon management, responsible sourcing, and supply chain sustainability. Swati advocates circular economy principles and has contributed to thought leadership forums such as United Nations Environment Programme.