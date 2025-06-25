Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The “lowkey” launch of Tesla’s robotaxi service in Austin (Texas) last Sunday, has attracted the attention of federal safety regulators in the United States.

Bloomberg and then Techcrunch reported that the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has contacted Tesla, after numerous videos posted online reportedly show Tesla robotaxis violating traffic laws in Austin.

Last Sunday Tesla has conducted a “lowkey” launch of its robotaxi service in Austin (Texas) for a small number of invited shareholders, analysts, and pro-Tesla influencers. Tesla’s service involves only 12 Model Y vehicles, each of which has a human ‘safety monitor’ sitting in the front passenger seat with an override switch.

Traffic laws

Tesla robotaxi rides are limited to a relatively safe geofenced area of Austin that has been thoroughly mapped by the firm. This area is said to avoid highways, airports, and complex intersections.

But within one day of the launch, Techcrunch reported that videos posted online show Tesla robotaxis driving over the speed limit, and in one case, swerving into the wrong lane.

TechCrunch had reported last Sunday about a video taken by Ed Niedermeyer, author of “Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors,” which a Tesla branded robotaxi suddenly hitting its brakes on two occasions without reason.

Meanwhile a video posted on YouTube, shows that a Tesla robotaxi suddenly coming to a halt (twice) as it approached and passed police vehicles.

Tesla contacted

The NHTSA confirmed to TechCrunch that it has contacted Tesla.

“NHTSA is aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information,” the company told Techcrunch in an emailed statement. “NHTSA will continue to enforce the law on all manufacturers of motor vehicles and equipment, in accordance with the Vehicle Safety Act and our data-driven, risk-based investigative process.”

“Under US law, NHTSA does not pre-approve new technologies or vehicle systems – rather, manufacturers certify that each vehicle meets NHTSA’s rigorous safety standards, and the agency investigates incidents involving potential safety defects,” the safety regulator reportedly added. “Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety.”

Techcrunch noted that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Supervised (FSD) software handles steering and braking when engaged. But it is considered an advanced driver-assistance system that requires the driver to have their hands on the wheel.

In July 2020, Elon Musk had claimed that Tesla was “very close” to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology.

Level 5 is the holy grail of autonomous driving technology, as level 5 vehicles will not require human intervention, and need for a human drivers is eliminated.

Tesla’s FSD is currently classified as level-two, which requires the driver to remain alert and ready to act, with their hands on the wheel.

Tesla robotaxis are equipped with an unsupervised version of FSD, although the company has not provided specific details about this software, Techcrunch noted.

And unlike Waymo robotaxis, Tesla robotaxis do not use lidar and other sensors, but instead rely on camera systems.