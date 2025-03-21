Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tesla continues to be at the centre of unwelcome news headlines, amid Elon Musk’s role at DOGE and its ‘restructuring’ of US federal agencies.

CNBC reported that Tesla is recalling more than 46,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a cosmetic exterior trim panel that it said can “delaminate and detach from the vehicle,” potentially becoming a road hazard and “increasing the risk of a crash.

The issue emerged last week, after multiple posts on social media and forums quoted Tesla delivery agents as saying that deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck were being halted.

Cantrail problem

Cybertruck owners had reported that trims called a ‘cantrail’ were becoming detached and flying off the supposedly ‘bulletproof’ electric truck.

The cantrail trim is decorative trim runs at the side of the front windscreen down the side of the Cybertruck, and covers the roof ledge.

Most Cybertruck buyers were reportedly told by Tesla delivery specialists that there was a “containment hold” on all Cybertruck deliveries.

A containment hold generally occurs when an car maker finds something wrong with newly produced vehicles and wants to hold deliveries to fix the issue so that it can avoid recalling vehicles in customers’ hands.

A YouTube video posted over a month ago goes into greater detail about the issues with the Cybertruck cantrail trim.

Recall notice

Now a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration dated 18 March, has confirmed that Tesla is recalling 46,096 Cybertrucks, as a “detached panel can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Tesla said it is recalling certain 2024-2025 Cybertruck vehicles, as the “cant rail, a stainless-steel exterior trim panel, can delaminate and detach from the vehicle.”

Tesla said it would replace the cant rail assembly, free-of-charge.

Owners can expect to receive recall letters from 19 May.

Previous recalls

The Cybertruck has been recalled seven times since its official launch December 2023, after years of delays due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.

Last April Tesla had issued a physical recall due to a defect that could cause the accelerator pedal to stick in place when pressed down with force.

There was another physical recall in June over issues with Cybertruck windshield wipers and exterior trim.

In early October Tesla issued its fifth recall for more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

And last November Tesla recalled 2,431 Cybertrucks in order to replace defective drive inverters that could potentially result in a crash.

Tesla Cybertrucks are only sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as the vehicle doesn’t meet current European standards.