Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Circular Economy





Henrik Jensen, Chief Technology Strategist at DXC Technology, Nordic and Eastern Europe.

Henrik Hvid Jensen is chief technology strategist for DXC Technology Central/Northern Europe, having been in the role since May 2021, where he leads an initiative to achieve global climate and environmental goals with digitised Circular Economy ecosystems. Henrik has participated in working groups of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation. He is the co-author of two chapters of Maritime Informatics (Springer, 2021), ‘The Future of Shipping: Collaboration Through Digital Data Sharing’ and ‘Digitalisation in a Maritime Circular Economy’; and the author of Service Oriented Architecture: Integration as a Competitive Advantage (SOA Network, 2006). Henrik Hvid Jensen is a technology strategist and circular economy expert, with 37 years of experience across the industry.