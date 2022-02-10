US government establishes $5 billion fund to help US states construct nationwide electric vehicle charging network across major transportation routes

The Biden administration has rolled out a $5 billion plan so that the US can build a coast to coast network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The EV charging station network rollout is part of the bipartisan infrastructure package, and comes as part of the White House’s broader agenda to combat climate change and advance the transition to so called clean energy.

Sales of EVs in the US have risen in recent years, but the transportation sector is still one of the largest contributors to American greenhouse gas emissions (although the largest single emission contributor, by a huge margin, are people’s homes).

EV chargers

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden praised an Australian company (Tritium) that makes chargers for electric vehicles for agreeing to build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, saying the plant will “have a ripple effect” far beyond the state.

President Biden also announced a plan to allocate $5 billion to US states to fund electric vehicle chargers over five years, as part of the bipartisan infrastructure package that includes $7.5 billion to build a sprawling network of EV charging stations across the country, CNBC reported.

The US has not set as aggressive targets for EVs, as some countries in Europe such as the UK.

Indeed, Japanese car maker Nissan this week announced it will end development of new internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the United States and instead focus its resources on electric vehicles.

Nissan said European emission rules would raise the cost of developing internal combustion engines to unsustainable levels.

But the Biden administration is still touting EVs as more affordable for Americans than petrol-powered cars, and has pledged that half the vehicles sold in the US will be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.

But like the UK, the US charging infrastructure for EVs leaves a lot to be desired, especially for those seeking to travel long distances beyond their immediate town or city.

Tesla of course has its own Supercharger network in the US, with 908 charging stations in America.

State aid

But more charging stations are needed.

The $5bn allocated to US states is to help them build a network of EV charging stations along designated alternative fuel corridors on the national highway system, senior administration officials were quoted by CNBC as saying during a press briefing on Wednesday.

President Biden was quoted as saying that the program to build out charging stations could save an average driver who uses an electric vehicle up to $1,000 each year on gasoline.

The US plan is entitled the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, and it will see US states submit their EV infrastructure deployment plans to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by 1 August.

The Federal Highway Administration will approve eligible plans by 30 September.

“It’s going to help ensure that America leads the world on electric vehicles,” President Biden reportedly said during a speech earlier this week to promote American companies expanding EV infrastructure in the US. “China has been leading the race up to now, but this is about to change,” Biden was quoted by CNBC as saying. “Because America is building convenient, reliable, equitable national public charging networks. So wherever you live, charging an electric vehicle will be quick and easy.”

Officials will reportedly unveil guidance on the other $2.5 billion for EV charging stations as part of the bipartisan infrastructure plan later this year.

That funding will involve discretionary grants for corridor and community EV charging.

It comes as the Biden administration has committed to replace its federal fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks to electric power by 2035.