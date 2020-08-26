Bold next step? Working demonstration of Neuralink’s human brain to machine interface is promised by Elon Musk late on Friday evening

Elon Musk has promised to demonstrate a working Neuralink device on Friday at 3pm Pacific Time (11pm UK time).

“Live webcast of working @Neuralink device Friday 3pm Pacific,” he tweeted.

In July Musk touted the NeuraLink implant would eventually be able to stream music directly into a person’s brain, bypassing the need for earphones (and even ears) altogether.

Brain interface

In 2017 Musk had first revealed his plans develop a human brain to computer interface within the next four years with his company Neuralink.

Musk’s company is focusing on creating chips that can be implanted in the human brain, with the end goal of enabling people to effectively merge with software and adapt to the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Last July for example Musk outlined plans for a Neuralink chip implanted in the human brain that could allow for a ‘symbiosis with artificial intelligence’.

Essentially, the goal is to create brain interfaces to alleviate symptoms of chronic medical and neurological conditions in human beings. Musk previously suggested that the Neuralink chip could also help to cure depression and addiction.

According to Musk Neuralink has already tested the interface device on monkeys, who were able to control a computer via their brain.

It is unknown whether Neuralink has gained approval the US Food and Drug Administration to begin human testing.

It is known that Neuralink’s chip, called the N1 can be surgically implanted into the brain using a robot through a two-inch incision. The operation allegedly takes less than an hour.

Neuralink may have to compete with Facebook however, as it has also previously revealed plans to connect human brains to computers.