Drone Leader DJI Launches First 360-Degree Camera

Market-leading drone maker DJI has launched its first 360-degree camera, as it continues expansion into new areas.

The Shenzhen-based company, which is under US sanctions, is best known for its drones, but last month launched a robot vacuum cleaner called Romo that can also mop floors.

Its new Osmo 360 camera competes with the X5 from Insta360, which leads the 360-degree camera market, a rapidly growing market that could reach $2.34 billion (£1.8bn) worldwide this year, up from $1.82bn in 2024, according to Precedence Research.

Fast-growing market

Demand for the devices is coming from a range of areas, including entertainment and media, tourism, real estate and security surveillance, Precedence said.

“The launch of the Osmo 360 is a testament to DJI’s years of experience and innovation in action cameras, responding to users’ diverse photography needs,” said DJI senior director of corporate strategy Zhang Xiaonan.

The Osmo 360 weighs 183 grams and can record continuously for 100 minutes at ultra-high 8K resolution without overheating, DJI said.

Still photos can be taken at up to 120 megapixels, while the device features 105 GB of built-in storage as well as data transfer over Wi-Fi and USB 3.1, with wireless speeds of up to 90 megabytes per second and wired speeds of up to 600 MB/s.

Using fast-charging, the camera can reach a 50 percent charge in 12 minutes, DJI said.

Unlike the X5, the device doesn’t allow lenses to be swapped or removed, a measure DJI said was intended to reduce weight, but transparent protective covers can be applied.

Other features include voice and gesture controls for stopping and starting recording, and visual stabilisation.

The device isn’t currently planned to ship in the US, which has been considering import restrictions on drones from DJI and other Chinese companies, but is set to become available in all other regions where DJI currently sells.

US restrictions

In Europe the basic model is priced at 479.99 euros, with an Adventure Combo set including a selfie stick and multifunction battery case priced at 629.99 euros.

In Canada, where pricing was released in US dollars, pricing was set at $430 or $580, but DJI said that if a US launch occurs pricing is currently planned at $549.99 or $699.99, although that could change.

In mainland China, DJI’s website said all packages except for the Adventure Combo are currently out of stock.

Insta360 launched the X5 in April and later in August is expected to launch its first drone, the Antigravity model, weighing 249 grams and featuring a 360-degree camera – making it what the company called the world’s first “360 drone”.

US customs began halting some imports of DJI’s drones last autumn, and the delivery stand-off is still ongoing, reports said last month.