Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Leadership and Culture in the Age of AI

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Welcome to the latest episode of the Silicon UK In Focus podcast—your essential guide to the evolving world of technology and its impact on business. As the leading source for IT news, analysis, and expert insights, Silicon UK explores the innovations shaping the modern enterprise. From artificial intelligence and automation to cybersecurity and digital infrastructure, we bring you in-depth discussions with industry leaders to help businesses thrive in an increasingly tech-driven landscape.

In this episode, we delve into the critical intersection of leadership, culture, and digital transformation. As organisations accelerate their adoption of technology—particularly artificial intelligence—leaders must navigate the complexities of change management, workforce adaptation, and maintaining a strong organisational culture in an increasingly digital-first world. The speed at which businesses are integrating AI and automation presents both opportunities and challenges, making it essential for leaders to balance technological efficiency with human-centric strategies.

A successful digital-first business is not just about adopting the latest tools—it’s about fostering an agile, resilient, and innovative workplace. This means equipping employees with the right skills, rethinking traditional workflows, and ensuring that company culture evolves alongside technological advancements. The ability to harness digital transformation effectively will define the competitive edge of organisations in the years ahead, and leaders must be proactive in shaping this future rather than reacting to it.

To explore these pressing issues, I’m joined by Joe Hildebrand, Managing Director at Accenture, who brings deep expertise in digital strategy and organisational transformation. Together, we’ll discuss how businesses can implement AI and automation without disrupting their workforce, the evolving role of leadership in a digital-first era, and the strategies that can help companies maintain collaboration and innovation in a rapidly changing environment.





—

Whether you’re starting or scaling your company’s security program, demonstrating top-notch security practices and establishing trust is more important than ever.

Vanta automates compliance for global frameworks like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 , as well as the latest European frameworks like the EU AI Act, DORA, and NIS 2, saving you time and money — while helping you build customer trust.

Over 8,000 global companies like Synthesia, Flo Health, and Allica Bank use Vanta to manage risk and prove security in real time.

To take advantage of a special offer of $1,000 off your purchase of Vanta today.