Silicon AI for Your Business Podcast: The Transformation Code

Artificial intelligence isn’t just a tool—it’s a transformation code that’s rewriting the rules of competition, innovation, and leadership. In this episode, we sit down with Jenn Wei, SVP of Product Management at LaunchDarkly, to decode how AI is redefining strategy and reshaping industries. From mindset shifts in the boardroom to industry-wide disruption, this conversation examines the strategic levers leaders must activate to unlock AI’s full potential. Whether you’re experimenting at the edge or scaling AI across your enterprise, this is your blueprint for staying ahead.









Jenn Wei is the SVP of Product Management at LaunchDarkly, where she leads product strategy across release observability and AI experimentation. With over a decade of experience at technology companies including Rubrik, DocuSign, and VMware, she’s scaled products that power some of the world’s most demanding environments. She holds an MBA from Stanford and a BS in Computer Science from Duke University. When she’s not shaping the future of software delivery, she’s an avid explorer of AI tools and a “vibe coder” on weekends.