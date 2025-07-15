Silicon AI for Your Business Podcast: AI and the Democratisation of Design

Welcome to the Silicon AI for Your Business Podcast, where we explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way businesses operate, create, and compete.

In this episode, we’re diving into a fascinating and fast-evolving topic: AI and the Democratisation of Design.

For decades, access to advanced design tools and manufacturing capabilities was limited to large companies with deep pockets and specialist teams. But with the rise of AI-powered design assistants, are we finally seeing a shift where small businesses and solo creators can compete on a more level playing field?

Or could this technology deepen the divide, concentrating creative power in the hands of those with access to the most sophisticated models and proprietary datasets?

To unpack this, I’m joined today by Hardy Sidhu, Founder and CEO of Format-3 — a company at the forefront of AI-driven design innovation.

Together, we’ll explore whether AI is a true equaliser in the design space, how it’s changing the role of human designers, and what all this means for the future of creativity, customisation, and competition in industries like 3D design and manufacturing.





Hardy Sidhu is the CEO of Format-3.

Hardy is a forward-thinking creative production company specialising in high-quality visual storytelling across film, animation, and digital media. With a background in design and over a decade of experience leading creative teams, Hardy has built Format-3 into a trusted partner for brands seeking innovative, visually impactful content. Under his leadership, the company has delivered award-winning campaigns for clients across technology, fashion, automotive, and the public sector. Known for his collaborative approach and sharp creative vision, Hardy continues to push the boundaries of visual production to help brands connect with audiences in bold, memorable ways.