Oracle Cloud To Offer Google’s Gemini AI Models

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Oracle and Google have struck a deal to offer Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence products via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), as both companies move to bolster their positions in the AI race.

Oracle said the offering will begin with the Gemini 2.5 model, and would expand to include further models for text, image, video, speech and music generation as well as specialised models such as Google’s healthcare-focused MedLM.

Gemini models will now be available alongside others to allow developers to build agents for coding, automation, research and other tasks, Oracle said.

AI offerings

“Oracle plans to make Google’s entire range of Gemini models available via OCI Generative AI service through new integrations with Vertex AI,” Oracle said.

Vertex is a Google offering for AI management launched in 2021.

The Google products will continue to run on Google’s own cloud servers, rather than Oracle’s, but will be available through Oracle’s cloud platform and Oracle enterprise applications, meaning customers will be able to pay with Oracle Universal Credits.

The deal expands the reach of Google’s offerings, giving the company access to Oracle’s enterprise customers, while broadening the range of AI products Oracle offers.

Oracle’s AI strategy has focused on providing tools from multiple vendors that customers can access through a single service, rather than solely pushing its own products.

In June, Oracle struck a similar deal with start-up xAI to offer its Grok models through Oracle’s cloud.

Oracle has also been working with partners to build out AI data centres through the Stargate project, and in May said it was planning to spend about $40 billion (£29.5bn) on Nvidia GB200 AI accelerators for a giant US data centre in Texas as part of that initiative.

Data centres

Oracle is to purchase about 400,000 of the high-end chips for training and running AI systems and lease the capacity to OpenAI, the Financial Times reported at the time.

Ground was broken on the Abilene, Texas site last year, which is billed as the first Stargate project and is to provide 1.2 gigawatts of computing power when completed next year.

Site owners Crusoe and investment firm Blue Owl Capital have reportedly raised $15bn in debt and equity to finance the project, which is to consist of eight buildings and is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

Oracle has reportedly agreed to lease the site for 15 years.

The company is developing Stargate with OpenAI, SoftBank and others.