No, AI is Not Magic!

In our recent survey* 79% of respondents say they have not yet overcome the fear that AI will replace people. This fear has developed in tandem with the emergence of AI and its promise of process automation.

AI also suffers from long-standing, high-profile bad press, the causes of which are multiple. Firstly, as the result of an exaggerated caricature of AI innovation, a hype perpetuated by the excited press, eager for a head-line worthy all-powerful AI. Both the press and many analysts also got carried away, as they did with autonomous vehicles, the blockchain and the metaverse.

Secondly, the fire has been stoked further by science fiction and its literary and cinematographic representations of all-powerful robots and hostile AI, which have given rise to the fear of intelligence with awareness which would move to replace humanity and at least the individual human.

Finally, the false promises of many start-ups pretending to be in the business of AI without having a single line of code detract from those with real AI gems. AI, especially with natural language processing (NLP), has many current applications with proven ROI. They are more discreet (they don’t make the headlines) but meet tangible business needs without any fuss or false promises.

The steady progress of NLP

NLP is a technology that allows machines to understand human language. It originated in the 1950s. Today, it is one of the engines of AI. However, as independent analyst Nerys Corfield rightly reminds us in a recent article from the NoJitter community: “AI is not a plug-and-play tool.” Indeed, properly deploying an NLP solution takes time and can’t be rushed. It is possible to set up a PoC (Proof of Concept) on a well-defined spectrum with an embryo of MVP (Minimum Viable Product) and to obtain satisfactory results – the relevance rate.

However, scaling up will be more complex. It will require the support of experts, and the project’s timeline and the necessary support for change must be considered. An AI project is a living project; it is necessary to both prepare for it and adapt as it evolves.

Still, according to our survey, while three-quarters of European organisations have invested in an NLP solution for customer experience, 51% of respondents’ results were different from those they expected. Despite this fact, most respondents say they will continue to invest in NLP over the next two years because the solution is appealing once adopted, with 74% looking into possibilities to advance their NLP projects.

NLP’s multiple use cases

In the field of customer relations, utilizing NLP applications makes sense. Today they are used for a wide range of self-service functions, for example, offering customers instant answers, the ability to modify details or delivery schedules or declaring a lost bank card, all 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These customers can converse in a natural way with a callbot while the automated contact centre verifies information like identity and records changes with complete fluidity without requiring an agent. According to our survey, this is the most popular use for 53% of users.

Another popular application revealed our survey is to automatically identify customer intent. This can happen during a conversation with a bot or through text-based messages (e-mail, social media). The details can then be used to route a request, along with its context, to the most-suitable agent available. NLP also allows – thanks to contextual detail – augmented agent decision-making by providing them with relevant information, draft answers, or insights into the customer’s state of mind (sentiment analysis).

The fact that NLP is discreet is not a problem but rather proof of good integration in contact centre solutions. It’s also proof of technological maturity in this setting. Ultimately when what’s important to customers is rapid resolution having a convenient route to those answers is paramount. This means AI must always be used in context to ensure it is effective in the real world.

* Independent market research conducted by Davies Hickman Partners in June 2022 for Odigo with 1,035 European business executives in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Jean-Denis Garo, Head of Product Marketing, Odigo.

Jean-Denis is a Senior Marketing Leader in software (Cloud, CaaS, UCaaS) B2B industry. Having worked for centralised and decentralised international groups, Jean-Denis is business-oriented, focusing on tangible and measurable results. As a digital marketing champion, he is a published spokesperson for Forbes, HBR, and Les Echos.