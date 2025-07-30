Google Brings AI-Powered Search Mode To UK

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Google is rolling out its AI-powered search mode in the UK this week, amidst concerns that the company’s aggressive promotion of its artificial intelligence technology is harming the business models of publishers and other organisations that depend on search traffic.

Google began introducing AI Mode searches in the US in May and has also introduced the feature in India.

The feature is powered by Google’s Gemini AI model, and responds to queries in the form of natural-language answers, rather than a list of searches.

AI rollout

The AI Mode screen also displays a handful of links to websites on the right side of the page.

Unlike the Gemini chatbot, AI Mode is available without logging into a Google account, making it more accessible.

The feature follows the rollout of AI Overviews in early 2024, which are now displayed at the top of most standard Google searches and are also powered by Gemini.

Users have noted that the answers provided by Gemini are in many cases inaccurate, while publishers say that in searches including AI Overviews, people are far less likely to click through to third-party websites, instead remaining on Google.

Google says it disagrees with this characterisation, saying that AI responses should not be compared to traditional search and instead open new ways for people to express themselves.

It says it disagrees with the methodology of a study commissioned by campaign group Foxglove that found that people only click on a link once in every 100 searches where there was an AI summary.

A month ago, groups representing publishers filed antitrust complaints with the European Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority over AI Overviews, arguing the feature is an abuse of Google’s dominant position in online search.

The groups also asked for an interim measure to prevent irreparable harm.

Business disruption

The feature has been rolled out in more than 100 countries and publishers have long argued that it poses a threat to them as it makes users less likely to click through to the site hosting the original content.

Publishers have levelled similar accusations against AI start-ups such as Anthropic and OpenAI, but in Google’s case the situation is more complex because Google is using data that also sends users through to publishers’ sites through search links.

“Publishers using Google Search do not have the option to opt out from their material being ingested for Google’s AI large language model training and/or from being crawled for summaries, without losing their ability to appear in Google’s general search results page,” says the complaint, which is dated 30 June.

The company was convicted in the US last year of misusing its dominant position in search to maintain an illegal monopoly and could be forced to sell its Android smartphone OS or its Chrome browser, or face other penalties.