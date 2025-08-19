Nearly 90 Percent Of Game Developers Use AI Agents

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nearly 90 percent of computer game developers are using artificial intelligence agents to automate tasks, at a time of record layoffs and intense competition in the industry, a survey sponsored by Google Cloud has found.

AI was being used to automate repetitive and cumbersome tasks, rather than to generate content, said the 87 percent of game developers who responded that they were using AI.

The study, conducted by The Harris Poll, surveyed 615 game developers in the US, South Korea, Norway, Finland, and Sweden in late June and early July.

Return on investment

About 44 percent of developers said they used AI agents to optimise content and rapidly process information such as text, voice, code, audio and video.

The agents were enabled to exercise autonomy and make decisions, according to the study, an example of a use of AI that is growing in popularity.

About 94 of respondents said they expect AI to reduce overall development costs in the long term, but one-quarter of them admitted that it was challenging to measure the return on investment of their AI investments.

Costs associated with integrating the technology are also high, study said.

Some 63 percent also expressed concerns over data ownership, amidst numerous legal challenges around the use of copyrighted content to train AI systems.

The use of AI in game development comes at a time when studios have been laying off developers by the thousands, even as they face pressure to deliver high-profile titles.

The use of AI to create game content is highly controversial, with Hollywood video game performers striking last year over AI and pay issues.

Video game studios laid off more than 10,000 staff were laid off last year, with Microsoft alone laying off thousands of staff, including in its gaming business, as it invests billions of dollars in AI infrastructure.

The company’s aggressive promotion of AI attracted negative attention when an Xbox producer in July suggested people who had been laid use generative artificial intelligence to help deal with the emotional and practical impact of their situation, in a social media post that some said read as if it could have itself been generated by AI.

AI agents

Agents have been touted as the next frontier for AI, but a study by Gartner in June found that 40 percent of such projects were likely to be cancelled within only two years due to rising costs and a poor return on investment, as the use cases for agentic AI are currently immature.

Much agentic AI is driven by hype, with the vast majority of so-called AI agents actually being repackaged versions of existing products such as chatbots, the firm said.

Senior director analyst Anushree Verma said most current AI agent projects are early-stage experiments or proofs-of-concept that are mostly driven by hype and are often misapplied.

This can blind organisations to the real cost and complexity of deploying AI agents at scale, stalling projects from moving on to completion, she said.

Gartner said a poll earlier this year found 19 percent of organisations had made significant investments in AI agents, with another 42 percent making conservative investments. Another 8 percent had made none.

Nearly one-third, or 31 percent of respondents to that survey said they were holding back and waiting to see how the technology developed.