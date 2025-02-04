From CES 2025 to the Boardroom: How Emerging Tech Trends Will Reshape Enterprise Solutions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 delivered a compelling vision of the future, showcasing innovations poised to revolutionise enterprises. From advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive technologies to breakthroughs in sustainability and cybersecurity, these trends offer transformative opportunities for businesses. By embracing these innovations strategically, enterprises can enhance operations, improve decision-making, and align with evolving consumer and regulatory expectations.

AI and Automation: Driving Efficiency and Innovation

Artificial intelligence dominated CES 2025, with agentic AI and generative AI tools taking centre stage. These technologies are reshaping enterprise operations by automating complex tasks, enabling data-driven decision-making, and enhancing creativity.

As Prith Banerjee, CTO of Ansys, highlighted, AI-powered simulation is pivotal for driving sustainable innovation: “Simulation is essential for driving sustainable innovation, as it empowers companies to meet ambitious environmental goals while accelerating the pace of progress. With simulation, organisations can virtually model and test designs, and optimise products and processes, whilst significantly reducing material waste, energy usage and emissions. As such, they can remain innovative, but in a cost-effective manner.”

AI-driven analytics is also proving invaluable for decision-making. According to Mohbeen Qureshi, VP of Growth at Oppizi, “AI-driven analytics can make decision-making more precise by identifying trends and patterns in data that humans might overlook. Machine learning models can also automate routine tasks like demand forecasting, freeing up employees to focus on strategic priorities. Enterprises integrating these tools will likely see gains in efficiency and faster response times to market changes.”

The integration of AI requires careful planning. Natalie Bastian, CMO at Teads, advises enterprises to pilot technologies on a small scale to test their scalability and ROI. She notes, “Start by identifying specific needs and pain points. For example, take into consideration the balance of personalisation and privacy, building trust, driving customer engagement and mastering attention at every touchpoint. Then research technologies that directly address those areas and pilot them on a small scale before committing to a full rollout.” This targeted approach ensures resources are used efficiently while mitigating risks associated with overextension.

Immersive Technologies: Transforming Training and Engagement

Immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are revolutionising employee training, customer engagement, and product development. At CES 2025, these tools demonstrated their potential to create interactive and impactful experiences.

AR and VR are increasingly used for simulation-based training. According to Browning, “The most relevant use cases include employee training, especially in fields like healthcare or aircraft maintenance. Apple’s Vision Pro, despite its high price point, has a compelling vision for how mixed reality will evolve to augment the way we work, communicate and connect with one another. These technologies offer realistic scenarios, improving skill acquisition and retention while reducing training costs.”

For customer engagement, VR-powered virtual showrooms and product demos are becoming game-changers. These immersive experiences enable customers to explore products in lifelike environments, fostering stronger brand connections. Ashley Bailey, an expert in consumer technology, who runs his own AI online shopping assistant tool, Dig This Deal, predicts a surge in AR and VR adoption in retail: “Customer engagement has changed rapidly, helping this drive are influencers who are working with brands to engage with consumers. Retailers will utilise these technologies as new ways to acquire customers against traditional methods.”

In product development, AR and VR accelerate prototyping and collaboration. By enabling virtual testing, these tools reduce the time and cost associated with physical prototypes. As immersive technologies continue to evolve, enterprises that adopt them will be better equipped to meet the demands of modern markets. Bailey adds, “In product development, these tools can also bring teams across geographies together, fostering innovation through real-time collaboration.”

Sustainability and Cybersecurity: Foundations for the Future

Sustainability and cybersecurity were prominent themes at CES 2025, reflecting their growing importance in enterprise strategies. With increasing regulatory pressures and consumer expectations, businesses must align their operations with sustainable practices while safeguarding against emerging threats.

Smart energy management systems, showcased at CES, exemplify how technology can drive sustainability. Qureshi highlighted their potential: “They optimise energy use in real time, which is vital for industries prioritising ESG goals. By reducing energy consumption and emissions, these systems not only improve sustainability metrics but also lower costs. Businesses can start by adopting technologies like energy-efficient appliances and smart energy systems, which not only reduce costs but also improve sustainability metrics.”

Beyond energy management, sustainable materials and technologies are gaining traction. Innovations like bioplastics and self-healing concrete can significantly reduce environmental impacts. Bailey points to government incentives and green financing as enablers of long-term sustainable integration: “The easiest ways for businesses to do this would be to look at energy and waste management, achieving quicker sustainable integration. Longer-term ambitions would involve leveraging innovations like recycling or reusable packaging, supported by green financing options.”

Cybersecurity, however, remains a critical concern as enterprises adopt cutting-edge technologies. Taimur Ijlal, a cybersecurity expert, warns that innovations like IoT and AI introduce unique vulnerabilities: “Emerging technologies are exciting, but they bring unique challenges—especially from a cybersecurity perspective. Cybersecurity needs to be integrated into any technology adoption plan. Regular vulnerability assessments, investment in AI-based threat detection, and employee training on security best practices are essential. Proactive measures will help organisations stay resilient against emerging threats.”

Transparency and ethical considerations are also key. Browning advises enterprises to communicate how AI is integrated into their operations and products: “Build AI into how you operate and be transparent about how it works, what it achieves for the customer and the business, and how they can manage the use of AI as a customer in your products and services.” Such practices build trust and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The innovations unveiled at CES 2025 highlight a future where AI, immersive technologies, and sustainability converge to reshape enterprise solutions. By strategically adopting these trends, businesses can enhance efficiency, foster engagement, and meet societal and environmental expectations.

Enterprise leaders must prioritise flexibility, scalability, and security in their digital transformation efforts. As Banerjee aptly summarises, “Following a structured approach allows organisations to make informed decisions that can ultimately help them achieve their goals.” The journey from CES to the boardroom is one of adaptation and opportunity—a journey that promises to define the next chapter of enterprise evolution.

The next five years will likely see a shift towards more automated and AI-driven processes, making businesses faster and more agile. As Qureshi notes, “We’ll see a shift towards more automated and AI-driven processes, making businesses faster and more agile. Sustainability will become a central part of strategies, driven by both consumer expectations and regulatory pressures. Enterprises that embrace these trends will position themselves for long-term success.”

Brian Browning, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Apply Digital.

Which innovations showcased at CES 2025 do you believe have the greatest potential to impact businesses and enterprises in the near future?

“The diversity of services and devices on display was almost overwhelming. Many of the concepts introduced weren’t new but were significantly refined and matured since previous presentations. AI is everywhere and is in everything. Vendors noted not just the ability to leverage AI in their products, but that AI was used in the creation and operation of products and services as well.”

How can enterprises leverage advancements in AI and machine learning presented at CES 2025 to enhance decision-making and efficiency?

“It’s never been easier to learn thousands of details about your customers (intentions, behaviours, previous buying habits, cohort assignments and so on) and then match and deliver AI-influenced, personalised experiences that capitalise on that knowledge. Organisations that haven’t prioritised data collection are woefully behind those that have invested in CDP and similar technologies – and should expect to lose market share as momentum grows.

“The rise of agentic AI, or autonomous bots that do a user’s bidding while influenced by their unique preferences, is the next battleground in the AI ‘space race’. Companies should develop strategies that ensure they’re discoverable to agents as much as humans before it’s too late.”

What role do you see IoT and connected devices, as highlighted at CES 2025, playing in transforming industries such as manufacturing, logistics, or healthcare?

“Wearables are back and this time are much more useful and matured. Healthcare is poised to finally take advantage of the ‘always on, always monitoring’ model that wearables have promised.

“Going well beyond the usual health and exercise metrics, for example, we saw examples of healthcare companies offering painless glucose monitors, blood testing, Covid testing and related wearable devices that are driving the connection between health, wellness and technology.”

Sustainability was a major theme at CES 2025. How can businesses integrate sustainable technology into their operations while maintaining profitability?

“Sustainability, to a large extent, revolves around efficiency. To that end, AI and related technologies allow businesses to become significantly more efficient when it comes to marketing, attracting and converting customers, servicing them post-sale and growing in value over time.

“Product and service development becomes easier and as such, results in better and more diversified products and services that are better targeted toward the right customers.”

With the growth of immersive technologies like AR and VR at CES 2025, how do you foresee these tools reshaping employee training, customer engagement, or product development?

“The most relevant use cases include employee training – especially simulation-based training like healthcare or aircraft / heavy machinery maintenance.

“Apple’s vision is the most compelling from the perspective of usefulness, but there are other players in the space. Meta’s Quest platform has adopted AR features now and the AI glasses platform it has partnered with Ray-Ban to deliver are surprisingly effective and popular. There is an enticing product roadmap, with augmented content soon to appear in a non-invasive manner in the next generation of its AI glasses. Candidly, this whole sector will continue to benefit from evolution across the landscape.”

How can businesses address cybersecurity challenges that might arise from adopting the cutting-edge technologies showcased at CES 2025?

“Security in this new world will remain a complex topic because data, functionality and experience have never been more scattered across the digital ecosystem as they are now. This means learning how to combat multi-threat attacks, compromised identities and much more. Tracability of AI-driven inputs to experience remains of paramount importance.”

What key takeaways from CES 2025 should enterprise leaders consider when planning for digital transformation?

“AI is here and it’s here to stay; it’s not a fad and it’s not just a set of buzzwords. AI should be integrated into how companies work and operate – to become more efficient, automated and to become better at creating and delivering products and services.

“AI should also be a part of the feature set of a company’s products and services – it should be clear to the customer how AI is a part of their product or service as well.

“I would encourage enterprise leaders to be aware of the next battleground for market share, which is the agent-driven economy. Ensuring their offerings are discoverable and actionable to agent bots will be as significant as having a website in the early days of the Internet.

“Like that time, there are significant opportunities for first market movers here. Of course, over time everyone will support this kind of interaction, but the time now is ripe to master this new channel.”

The rise of generative AI and automation tools was a focus at CES 2025. How can enterprises balance automation with the need for human oversight and creativity?

“Our advice is to use AI in a way that inspires and sparks human creativity, looks at problems in new ways and offers fresh perspectives that may not always be obvious. It can also be incredibly helpful in mining customer feedback to find unique ways in which products or services can evolve to meet the ever-changing expectations of customers.

“Build AI into how you operate and be transparent about how it works, what it achieves for the customer and the business, and how they can manage the use of AI as a customer in your products and services.

“Finally, humans are far more perceptive about authentic experiences. While they can often tolerate obvious AI-influenced experiences (for example, the Coca-Cola holiday ads that were clearly fully AI rendered), they seek authenticity. In that light, use authentic truths but scale them with AI to match what’s most appealing about each truth with your customer audiences.”

What advice would you give to businesses looking to adopt technologies from CES 2025 without overextending their budgets or resources?

“AI, like any other technology, must produce a well defined ROI. The best use of AI is often to scale up programmes and outreach efforts that are already successful, but could grow even more dramatically if it were easier to adapt products and services to new customer segments, locations, channels, etc.

“These represent ideal places where AI can have a quick payback.

“Longer term, invest in innovation and AI-influenced research to ensure that you’re aware of what customers actually want. Research is often seen as a time-consuming, expensive exercise that rarely leads to insights, but AI can play a significant role in delivering that value more quickly.”

Looking ahead, how do you think the innovations revealed at CES 2025 will influence business strategies over the next five years?

“I think we will look back at 2025 and see it as the time that AI finally matured from being a buzzword into something that is actionable and easily identified in terms of the value it produces.

“If the rise of agent-driven AI is truly here, it will represent the first time the idea has been tried at scale in the market. Although there will be bumps, challenges and issues, it is a fundamentally new channel that represents a significant new way to attract, serve and build loyalty with the customer base.”

Brian brings over 25 years of experience across diverse areas to his role at Apply Digital, including programme management, presales support, strategy, UX design, and technical architecture development.

In previous roles, Brian has delivered interactive digital projects for top-tier clients including Wal-Mart, Adidas, GE, Microsoft, Konica Minolta, JPMorgan Chase, and Hewlett-Packard, among many others. Brian is also a member of the MACH Alliance Technology Council, through which he develops compliance standards for composable technology and advocates for the MACH approach in thought leadership content.