Adobe Launches AI Agents To Enhance Online Marketing

Adobe has announced a range of artificial intelligence agents designed to engage with users on their websites, make suggestions and help them with purchase plans.

The agents are part of Adobe’s large digital marketing business, which made up one-quarter of its $21.5 billion (£16.5bn) in revenues in its most recent fiscal year, and were announced at the Adobe Summit 2025 event in Las Vegas.

New offerings such as Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics are aimed at helping companies create profiles of different types of users who arrive on their website and tailor their AI experience accordingly, the company said.

Tailored AI

The technology can analyse whether the user arrives from a TikTok ad or a web search and use different strategies based on guessing the user’s age.

Adobe senior vice president of experience cloud Amit Ahuja said the offerings respond to customers’ expectations of being able to navigate a company’s online presence via ChatGPT-style chatbots.

He said the offerings add more customer awareness to the process, for instance taking into account what type of ad a user clicked on to arrive a travel site and using the information to suggest destinations.

Other offerings are aimed at helping marketers develop campaigns, and can help suggest ways of reaching goals for digital sales and then help carry out the changes.

In the past a marketer might have had to wait for a coding team to help make the changes, Mehta said.

Nvidia said at its annual developer conference this week that the shift toward AI agents was likely to mean a fresh surge in demand for cloud-based computing power.