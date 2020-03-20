NetMedia Group, next to you during this crisis

Net Media Group will endeavour to continue to provide updated content for our valued audiences during these difficult times. In each market our teams are working remotely and in accordance with local government instructions. We continue to be contactable by phone and email to provide business continuity where possible. From next week we will increase

From next week we will increase the amount of content on our websites for our B2B audiences, including virtual events and webinars with the aim of assisting business through the current crisis.

Net Media Group extends it’s sincere best wishes to everyone affected by current events – we hope that everyone stays safe today in order to build a stronger future.