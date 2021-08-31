Apple Acquires Classic Music Service Primephonic

Amsterdam-based Primephonic is acquired by tech giant Apple, as the iPhone maker seeks to expand its classical music offering

Apple is getting its classical grove on, with the news it is acquiring classical music streaming service Primephonic for an undisclosed sum.

Apple announced that Primephonic’s renowned classical music experience will be incorporated into Apple Music, the music streaming service from the iPhone maker that costs $9.99 per month.

Apple said that Primephonic “offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimised for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.”

Apple Music

Apple said that the the addition of Primephonic, will give Apple Music subscribers a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.” “Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” added Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners,” said Steffens. “We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

Primephonic is no longer accepting new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning 7 September.

Apple Music meanwhile plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface with more added features.

Current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free.