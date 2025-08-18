Intel Shares Jump On Report Of Possible US Government Stake

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shares in Intel jumped late last week after a report said the US government was considering taking a stake in the company.

The White House is in talks with Intel to make a financial investment in Intel that would be designed to help shore up the company’s planned factory hub in Ohio, Bloomberg reported.

The size of the proposed stake was unclear, the report said.

Discussions

Following the report, shares in Intel closed 7.4 percent higher on Thursday and rose further on Friday.

The plan was discussed during a meeting between US president Donald Trump and Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan last week, according to Bloomberg.

The previous week, Trump had called for Tan to step down, saying his investments in Chinese firms represented a conflict of interest.

Intel previously said it would turn the Ohio site into the world’s largest chipmaking facility, but has repeatedly delayed work on the project.

Earlier this year Intel delayed the Ohio hub to the next decade, and in July Tan said he would further slow work on the plans as he focuses on assuaging Intel’s financial woes.

The Trump administration has taken an active role in industrial policy, reaching a deal last week with Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15 percent of their China revenues to the government.

The US Defence Department said last month it would take a $400 million (£295m) preferred equity stake in US rare earth producer MP Materials in an unprecedented move designed to boost US rare earth production.

Strategic asset

Intel is considered a critical strategic asset for the United States, as it is one of the few companies in the world capable of producing high-end chips at scale.

As such, the White House has looked into various plans for ensuring its success, including having Taiwanese contract chipmaking giant TSMC take over the operation of Intel’s fabrication plants, an option TSMC said it is not planning to pursue.

A White House spokesman said discussion about hypothetical deals should be “regarded as speculation”, while Intel said it is committed to White House “efforts to strengthen US technology and manufacturing leadership”.