Elon Musk has been handed a sobering reality check after Tesla published poor first quarter financial results, which missed Wall Street expectations.

Tesla’s Q1 filing with the US SEC revealed a 20 percent fall in automotive revenues, while profits plummeted a staggering 71 percent, resulting in Elon Musk on an earning call to confirm that going forward he will prioritise Tesla over his White House role at Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

Donald Trump had established Doge to modernise US Federal technology and software to maximise governmental efficiency and productivity. Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (who later left) had been appointed last November to run Doge.

Brand damage?

At Doge, Musk carried out a chaotic cost cutting exercise, similar to when he had taken control of Twitter (now called X).

Musk had previously claimed they will seek to cut approximately $2 trillion from the federal budget and cut regulations.

However Doge’s website currently claims its cuts have led to an estimated $160 billion in savings. And Musk’s estimates of cost savings have been challenged by experts, and Doge has also previously deleted some of the largest purported savings.

Musk’s support of Donald Trump, coupled with his support of far right causes, and political interventions in foreign countries, have taken a hefty toll on Tesla, with some analysts warning of significant self-inflicted brand damage.

Last month Electrek for example reported that Tesla as a brand could be finished in Germany, after T-Online conducted a survey of over 100,000 Germans which revealed that 94 percent of respondents won’t buy a Tesla vehicle ever again.

Also in March data from by US car shopping site Edmunds showed that Tesla owners have been trading in their vehicles at record levels since Musk joined Trump’s Doge, despite Trump turning the White House into a Tesla showroom at one stage.

Earlier this month, Tesla had reported a 13 percent decline in first quarter deliveries from a year earlier, down to 336,681.

It comes amid widespread protests at Tesla showrooms, as well as arson attacks on Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and Tesla EVs.

Financial cost

So how bad were Tesla’s first quarter results?

Well for the first quarter ending 31 March, Tesla posted a net profit of $409m (£307m), down 71 percent from the $1.39bn (£1.04bn) profit in Q1 2024.

The decline also impacted automotive revenues, which fell 20 percent to $13.97bn (£10.5bn), down from $17.4bn (£13bn) in the same year ago quarter.

Total revenue meanwhile slid 9 percent to $19.33bn (£14.5bn) from $21.3bn (£15.9bn) a year earlier, substantially less than the $21.1bn (£15.8bn) expected by analysts.

Tesla noted one reason for the decline was the need to update production lines at its four vehicle factories to start making a refreshed version of its popular Model Y SUV. Tesla’s model range has been criticised as ageing in comparison to the newer competition from China.

Tesla’s share price is down 41 percent so far in 2025, and suffered its worst quarterly drop since 2022 in the period that ended in March.

Tesla stock on Tuesday rose almost 5 percent after President Trump said he had no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

But Tesla warned investors of a bleak outlook, after it declined to offer a growth forecast, stating that “changing political sentiment” could meaningfully hurt demand.

Doge, tariffs

Meanwhile CNBC reported that Musk said on his company’s earnings call on Tuesday that his time spent running Doge will drop “significantly” starting in May.

Musk said he would spend only one to two days per week on government matters “as long as the president would like me to do so and as long as it’s useful.”

Other outlets reported that Musk also said he will continue to support the president with Doge “to make sure that the waste and fraud that we stop does not come roaring back.”

Musk blamed the “blowback” on people who would “try to attack me and the Doge team”.

But Musk labelled his work at Doge “critical” and said “getting the government house in order is mostly done.”

Musk also said Tuesday he thought Tesla was the car company least affected by tariffs because of its localised supply chains in North America, Europe and China, but he added that tariffs were “still tough on a company where margins are low.”

“I’ll continue to advocate for lower tariffs rather than higher tariffs but that’s all I can do,” he said on Tuesday.