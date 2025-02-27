Nvidia FY25 Profit Rises 130 Percent, Amid AI Boom

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chipmaker Nvidia has posted hugely impressive Q4 and full year 2025 results, reflecting its leading position in the AI chip sector.

Profits and revenues in Q4 and FY25 surged to record levels, as demand for its Blackwell chips that power artificial intelligence (AI) systems continues to grow.

But Nvidia’s share price somewhat bounced around after the results, and as of Thursday afternoon are trading up 4.6 percent at $131.28, giving the chip powerhouse a market capitalisation of $3.2 trillion, making it the second most valuable tech company in the world.

It should be remembered that it was only two years ago when Nvidia’s market value was below $600 billion.

Q4, FY25 financials

Earlier this week Nvidia had filed a lawsuit against European Commission for investigating its $700 million (£554m) acquisition of Israeli software company Run:ai, alleging the Commission illegally went beyond restrictions on its ability probe small deals.

A few days later and Nvidia unveiled its impressive financial performance over the past year and most recent quarter.

For the fourth quarter ending 26 January, Nvidia posted a net profit up 80 percent at $22bn, from $12.3bn a year ago in Q424. This $22bn profit beat analysts’ predictions of $19.57 billion.

Quarterly revenues rose 78 percent to $39.3bn, from $22.1bn in the same year-ago quarter.

For the full year net profit surged 130 percent to $74.3bn, from $32.3bn.

Annual revenue meanwhile rose 114 percent to $130.5bn, from $60.9bn in FY24.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law – increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. “We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionise the largest industries,” said Huang.

Data centre, AI

Data centre sales, which account for much of Nvidia’s revenues, were a core part of Nvidia’s financials. Indeed, fourth-quarter data centre revenue was $35.6 billion, up 93 percent from one year ago.

And this growth in the data centre market comes as President Donald Trump, alongside a joint venture of OpenAI, Japanese investment firm SoftBank, software giant Oracle, and an Emirati sovereign wealth fund called MGX, announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure Stargate program in the United States.

Huge projects like this bodes well for Nvidia’s future outlook.

The only potential bumps for Nvidia going forward could be from President Donald Trump imposing more tariffs, increased competition from China, and analyst worries that Nvidia’s gross margins are narrowing amid concerns that customers shifting from Hopper systems to Blackwell systems, could be limited by potential production challenges.