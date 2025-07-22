Silicon In Focus Podcast: Beyond Automation: Where AI ends and human potential begins

In this episode of the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast, host David Howell is joined by Jesús Barrasa, AI Field CTO at Neo4j, to explore the dynamic frontier where artificial intelligence ends and human potential begins. As AI transforms the workplace by automating tasks and accelerating decision-making, what roles remain uniquely human? This thought-provoking conversation tackles leadership in the AI era, the evolution of team structures, and the skills that will define tomorrow’s workforce.

Together, they examine how AI can amplify creativity, empathy, and insight—rather than replace them—and where the ethical boundaries of automation should be drawn. Tune in for a deep dive into the future of work, the changing role of human judgement, and how organisations can empower people in a world increasingly shaped by intelligent machines. Whether you’re a tech leader, innovator, or curious listener, this episode offers practical insights into thriving at the intersection of human intelligence and artificial intelligence.









Jesús Barrasa, AI Field CTO, Neo4j.

Dr. Jesús Barrasa is the AI Field Chief Technology Officer at Neo4j and the company’s resident expert in Knowledge Graphs and Semantic Technologies. He has made significant contributions to the field, co-authoring the O’Reilly book “Building Knowledge Graphs: A Practitioner’s Guide,” released in July 2023. This book distils over two decades of professional experience across industry, research, and academia in the data management space into a practical guide that empowers practitioners to build and leverage knowledge graphs effectively.

Prior to joining Neo4j, Jesús worked for data integration companies such as Denodo and Ontology Systems (now EXFO), where he gained firsthand experience with numerous successful enterprise-wide data integration deployments and large graph technology projects that enhanced the operations and analytics of major companies worldwide.

Jesús’ expertise is rooted in his doctoral work in Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge Representation, where he focused on the automatic repurposing of legacy data as knowledge graphs. He’s an active thought leader in the graph and semantics communities, regularly sharing his insights through speaking engagements, publications, and educational content. He also co-hosts the popular monthly webcast “Going Meta” on knowledge graphs.