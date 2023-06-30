Webinar: Unlocking Agility: Transform Entity Management into a Strategic Advantage

In today’s volatile market, agility matters. The companies who, with speed and efficiency, can identify cost savings through entity rationalization, and that are prepared for mergers and acquisitions are poised to maintain and grow their competitive edge.

LegalOps teams are the unsung heroes in unlocking this strategic differentiator. Having an accurate, real-time corporate record of entity data accessiblity will enable their organization to act faster than ever before.

Yet for the LegalOps department, who is tasked to consolidate and validate global entity data, creating a single corporate record is still primarily a slow, manual reconciliation process. Meanwhile, they are increasingly burdened with repetitive internal reporting requests as Tax, Treasury and Finance look for strategic opportunities across the corporate structure.

By implementing an entity management technology solution like Diligent Entities that allows real-time collaboration, LegalOps teams can transform entity management from an expensive compliance chore into an efficient, cross-functional reporting tool for strategic decision making.

This webinar will address specific challenges including:

What are the current pressure points within enterprises when managing entities?

How has the current business landscape affected how businesses approach their entity management?

Are companies placing entity management on their strategic development roadmaps?

Why is the LegalOps department key to transforming how entities are identified and then managed through their lifecycle?

What are the strategic advantages that can be gained from efficient entity management?

How are digital tools helping LegalOps, for example, become more efficient and accurate with entity management?

Why is detailed entity management key to a business’s competitive advantage?

Are businesses entering an era of entity democracy where all stakeholders play an active role in entity management?





