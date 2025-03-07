A Business Imperative for International Women’s Day 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As International Women’s Day 2025 approaches, the technology sector is reflecting on progress made and challenges ahead in creating an inclusive and equitable industry.

This year’s theme, “accerlerate action,” is a call to action for women with ambitions in technology to take charge of their careers and for companies to commit to tangible steps toward gender equality. Leaders from various corners of the industry share their insights on how to foster a more inclusive tech landscape and why it’s crucial for business success.

The Persistent Gender Gap in Tech

Despite strides toward diversity, technology remains a male-dominated industry. Vicky Wills, CTO at Exclaimer, said, “The gender gap in the tech industry has now gone beyond a hiring issue to a systemic challenge. Every link in the chain has cracks that need urgent repair.”

Women make up only 28.2% of the global tech workforce, and the World Economic Forum predicts that, at the current rate of progress, it could take until 2158 to achieve full gender parity. This stark reality underscores the need for continued focus on recruitment and retention strategies that empower women to thrive in the technology sector.

The barriers women face in technology are multifaceted. They include everything from unconscious biases during the hiring process to a lack of visible female role models in leadership. Many talented women enter the tech workforce but face challenges that limit their career progression. These challenges often stem from outdated stereotypes and the slow pace of organisational cultural change. Addressing these issues head-on is vital to making technology a welcoming industry for everyone.

A lack of gender diversity in tech not only affects workplace culture but also impacts innovation. Diverse teams bring varied perspectives that drive creativity and problem-solving. Companies that embrace gender diversity often see improved financial performance and employee satisfaction. It is clear that closing the gender gap is not just a moral imperative but a business strategy that benefits all stakeholders.

Celebrating Female Role Models

Prominent female role models play a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of women in technology. Claire Nouet, COO and Co-founder of Pathway, emphasizes the power of representation: “Prominent female role models are the most effective way to accelerate gender equality in tech. Women, especially those in the early days of their careers, need to see that other women are accelerating in the field.”

The visibility of successful women in tech challenges the ‘boys club’ mentality still present in the industry. When women are showcased as leaders, innovators, and decision-makers, it not only validates their capabilities but also sets a precedent for what is possible for young girls and women entering the field. This visibility is crucial for fostering a sense of belonging and opportunity for all women.

Role models are not just found at the top of the corporate ladder. Women at all levels, from entry-level positions to senior management, contribute to creating a more inclusive industry. Sharing experiences, offering mentorship, and providing support networks are all ways in which established professionals can give back to the community and pave the way for others.

Addressing Gender Biases and Double Standards

While role models are vital, systemic biases and double standards continue to hinder women’s progress in tech. Zuzanna Stamirowska, CEO and Co-founder of Pathway, highlights the disparity: “A smart and competent man is celebrated by the industry, while women with the same attributes are seen as scary and questioned at every turn.”

These biases manifest not only in attitudes but in tangible workplace environments. Stamirowska points out a subtle yet telling indicator of gender inequality: “Whenever I am visiting a VC office, I check whether there are sanitary bins in the bathroom. More often than not, I find that they don’t have them, which is a physical signal of the lack of equality that still exists in this landscape.”

Addressing these biases requires organizations to conduct regular reviews of their workplace policies and practices. This includes everything from how meetings are conducted to how promotions are decided. Transparency in decision-making processes and active efforts to identify and eliminate biases are necessary steps toward building a more equitable workplace.

Building Inclusive Workplaces

Creating a gender-equal tech industry requires both cultural and structural change. Dr. Andrea Cullen, CEO and Co-Founder of CAPSLOCK, underscores the need for practical steps: “Beyond policy and incentives, organisations need practical steps to drive change. Many want to improve diversity but don’t know where to start.”

One practical approach is to implement structured mentorship programs that connect aspiring women leaders with experienced mentors. These programs provide guidance, build confidence, and offer valuable networking opportunities. Additionally, transparency in hiring and promotion processes helps to ensure that all candidates are evaluated based on merit and potential.

Policies that support work-life balance are also critical in building inclusive workplaces. At Encompass Corporation, the ‘work from anywhere’ policy is a powerful example of how businesses can support women in balancing professional and personal responsibilities. Such policies not only help retain talent but also attract a diverse workforce by demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity.

Gillian Whelan, Country Manager at emagine’s operation in Ireland, highlights the importance of advocacy in creating inclusive workplaces. “It is vital that ‘people of influence’ look out for opportunities and don’t wait to be asked to advocate for talented women. Advocacy goes beyond mentorship or guidance—it means actively championing women, pushing for their inclusion in leadership development programs, and vouching for their abilities,” she told Silicon UK. This type of advocacy helps create pathways to leadership and ensures that women’s contributions are recognized and valued.

Barbara Schulz, VP of International Customer Experience at GoTo, adds that diverse mentorship is crucial for fostering inclusion. “My advice for women looking to start a career in any sector is to be open to learning from multiple people. Leave gender out of the equation and focus on finding mentors who embody what you want to do in different areas of your life and work,” Schulz explains. Her approach reinforces the idea that inclusive workplaces thrive on diverse support systems that encourage growth and development for all employees.

Building an inclusive culture is an ongoing process. It requires regular assessment, openness to feedback, and a willingness to make necessary adjustments. When companies prioritize inclusion, they not only create a better work environment but also strengthen their brand and attract top talent from all backgrounds. As Linn Foster, Head of Engineering Management at Exclaimer, points out, “One of the most effective ways to accelerate action in engineering is to expand the definition of leadership. The best teams make space for different styles of thinking.”

A truly inclusive workplace is one where diversity of thought is not only accepted but celebrated. It is about creating environments where all voices are heard and where everyone has the opportunity to contribute to the organization’s success. By adopting these approaches, tech companies can ensure that they are not only meeting diversity targets but also creating a sustainable culture of inclusion that benefits everyone.

Advocacy and Mentorship: Paving the Way for Future Leaders

Mentorship and advocacy are powerful tools for promoting gender equality. Ewa Kompowska, VC Investor at RTP Global, shares her perspective: “If we want more women to break into VC, we need to do more than just open the doors. We need to actively mentor, amplify, and show what’s possible.”

Active advocacy involves not just supporting women behind the scenes but publicly championing their work, ensuring they receive credit for their achievements, and creating pathways for leadership roles. Leaders who use their influence to advocate for women help break down barriers and create a more inclusive culture.

Turning Conversations into Action

International Women’s Day serves as a reminder that gender equality requires more than conversation—it demands action. Cassie Gasson, Co-CEO of Thrive, puts it succinctly: “Real change requires a shift in mindset and a commitment to building supportive ecosystems. This isn’t just about ticking a diversity box; it’s about authentically valuing different viewpoints to build more resilient, adaptable organisations.”

The EQUALS Global Partnership’s ambitious goal to achieve digital gender equality by 2035 illustrates how collective action can create a global impact. With a focus on equipping 100 million women and girls with digital skills, EQUALS is setting a benchmark for what can be achieved when organizations align their initiatives with inclusive values.

A Call to Action: Inspire Inclusion

This International Women’s Day, technology companies and professionals are called to inspire inclusion by:

Supporting mentorship and sponsorship programs to nurture female talent.

Reviewing workplace policies to ensure they meet the needs of all employees, including women and parents.

Challenging biases and double standards by promoting a culture where merit and ability are the sole determinants of success.

Creating visible opportunities for women to showcase their skills and take on leadership roles.

As Alex Ford, President of Encompass North America, advocates: “I urge everyone, regardless of gender, to take their seat at the table and play a part in improving inclusion for all within the technology industry.”

By committing to these steps, the tech industry can move closer to a future where diversity is not only celebrated but seen as a critical driver of success and innovation. This International Women’s Day, let’s make inclusion not just a goal but a reality, empowering women to lead, innovate, and transform the technology landscape for generations to come.

