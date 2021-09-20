Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Schneider Electric

In this week’s podcast we focus on the recently published report: Digital Economy and Climate Impact from Scheider Electric. We are also considering how Scheider Electric are innovating in the energy space.

The report Digital Economy and Climate Impact predicts IT-sector related electricity demand is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2030. Yet, as the electricity system decarbonizes, emissions would not increase by more than 26% by that time. To help mitigate this rise in emissions, the Schneider Electric™ Sustainability Research Institute recommends continued efforts in achieving efficiencies on the IT and energy sides at both the component and system levels.





Steven (Steve) Carlini, VP, Innovation and Data Center.

With extensive global experience, Steve leads the Energy Management BU’s Office of Innovation and Data Center Solutions, a team focused on spearheading Schneider’s data centre businesses – #1 physical infrastructure provider in the world. In 2020, he was named to Data Economy’s Future 100, the top 100 people to watch in the next decade who are posed to heavily influence the direction and transformation of the global data centre and cloud markets. He is a member of the World Economic Forum’s 5G-Next-Generation Networks Programme.

Victor (Vic) Avelar, Chief Research Analyst at Schneider Electric’s Energy Management Research Center Science Center.

Victor is responsible for data centre design and operations research and consults with clients on risk assessment and design practices to optimize the availability and efficiency of their data centre environments. Victor holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of AFCOM.