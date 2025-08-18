Silicon In Focus Podcast: CX 2040: Predicting the Next Era of Experience

Welcome to Silicon In Focus. In this episode, CX 2040: Predicting the Next Era of Experience, we look 10–15 years into the future of customer experience. Will customer support be entirely automated? Could brands deliver emotional support through hyper-real avatars? And how will AI, spatial computing, neural interfaces, and digital twins reshape the way businesses connect with customers? Joining us today is Iain Banks, CEO of Ventrica, to explore the big shifts ahead—and what companies must do now to prepare for the CX of tomorrow.









Iain Banks, CEO, Ventrica

As CEO, Iain leads Ventrica’s strategic growth, customer experience innovation, digital transformation, operational efficiency, profitability, team excellence, client satisfaction, and collaborative stakeholder engagement. Iain boldly drives Ventrica with passion and trust, blending human empathy and digital transformation to lead globally in emotive CX management solutions.