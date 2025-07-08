From Call Centres to Conversational Journeys: The Evolution of CX in the Digital Age

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In just a decade, customer experience (CX) has transformed from siloed call centres into intelligent, omnichannel ecosystems. Driven by technology, rising consumer expectations, and a new appreciation for empathy at scale, we’re witnessing the evolution of CX from transactional support to emotionally resonant, end-to-end customer journeys.

According to Iain Banks, CEO of Ventrica, “Human experiences could unlock £100 more per customer service enquiry.” But this isn’t about nostalgia for the old-school customer service model—it’s about recognising that the future of CX lies in the integration of advanced AI with human empathy, delivered in the right way, at the right time.

Legacy CX Was Built for Volume, Not Value

Legacy CX models were designed for volume management, not experience excellence. They relied on inflexible call trees, static escalation paths, and hardcoded processes. As Hakob Astabatsyan, CEO of Synthflow, explains, “Legacy CX was transactional by design—and often deeply frustrating. Long hold times, repetitive menus, and no sense of being understood.”

Pedro Andrade, VP of AI at Talkdesk, echoes this sentiment: “Old models treated AI automation as isolated point solutions—chatbots for one task, voice menus for another—failing to consider the customer journey as a whole.” These fragmented systems created friction and failed to meet the expectations of modern, digitally fluent customers.

Today, that model is being dismantled. Modern CX uses AI not just to automate tasks, but to orchestrate conversations across channels and proactively support customers throughout their journey. “It’s not a better IVR,” says Astabatsyan, “It’s a new operating system for customer conversations.”

Jamie Homen, Chief Customer Officer at Mural, adds that many organisations still make the mistake of designing journeys around internal processes, not customer needs. “Too many maps mirror how companies operate instead of how customers behave. That’s the opposite of good journey design.”

Customers Now Expect Instant, Personal, and Emotionally Intelligent Experiences

Over the last 10 years, customer expectations have shifted dramatically. The rise of mobile, social, and AI-powered platforms has rewired what “good service” looks like. It’s no longer enough to offer access—what matters now is immediacy, relevance, and empathy.

“We live in an age of instant gratification,” says Adele Murray, Head of CX at Sapphire. “People want faster responses and the ability to self-serve. They don’t want to pick up the phone unless they have to.” That’s not to say the phone is obsolete—far from it. Research from Ventrica shows that 87% of consumers still find calls more successful at resolving issues than chatbots (53%).

Murray explains that mobile-first design is essential: “It’s the first thing people reach for. A true mobile-first strategy requires simplified content, fast-loading interfaces, and accessibility from the start.”

Yet, there’s a trap here: assuming digital is always better. While technology can reduce friction, it doesn’t always deliver emotional intelligence. Ventrica’s research found that only 4% of positive experiences were delivered solely by AI. A staggering 76% of memorable customer experiences were driven by human interaction. “There’s a reason nearly three-quarters of enquiries still end up being resolved by people,” Banks tells Silicon UK. “AI can augment the journey—but it rarely completes it.”

Proactive Service, Predictive Insights, and Omnichannel Orchestration

The most innovative CX strategies today are built around prediction, not reaction. With the help of AI and behavioural analytics, brands can now anticipate and respond to customer needs before they’re even expressed.

“Brands are expanding feedback capabilities across websites, mobile apps, and service channels,” says Matt Trickett, Experience Management Strategist at Qualtrics. “They’re capturing direct and inferred feedback to understand pain points early.” This is part of a broader shift from reactive to proactive service—what Trickett calls an “omnichannel approach to understanding the customer journey.”

Predictive analytics plays a central role in this transformation. As Andrade explains, “If data shows that customers typically call 12 hours after a delayed delivery, the brand can reach out proactively before the complaint happens.” This isn’t science fiction—it’s already being used by companies like Travelopia and Pogust Goodhead, where AI-enhanced platforms enable proactive recommendations, identity verification, and agent support, resulting in millions saved and increased capacity.

But the omnichannel dream still has gaps. Smart Communications’ 2025 benchmark study revealed that only 54% of consumers are satisfied with current omnichannel experiences, and 67% would drop a business with poor communications. Leigh Segall, CEO of Smart Communications, emphasised: “Customers’ expectations are set by the best brands in retail, tech and eCommerce. If banking or insurance doesn’t measure up, loyalty will suffer.”

And that loyalty matters. Ventrica’s research revealed that 53% of consumers are likely to make repeat purchases after a positive service experience, and 79% say it improves their brand loyalty. In fact, a single great interaction could increase spending by up to £100—double that for 18–34-year-olds.

Emotion, Empathy, and the Human-AI Hybrid Future

At the heart of today’s most powerful CX strategies is the reintroduction of empathy—at scale. The future of digital CX isn’t about replacing humans; it’s about using AI to amplify the qualities that make service exceptional: understanding, speed, and connection.

“Emotion is now part of the data model,” says Andrade. “Modern AI can understand sarcasm, frustration, and emotional tone—not just keywords.” That allows for more accurate responses and more human-like interactions, especially in self-service channels.

Tools like CRM systems and sentiment analysis engines can now detect tone in emails or WhatsApp messages and guide responses accordingly. But when AI fails or the issue is complex, humans must be ready to step in. As Murray puts it, “Customers should feel the human connection, especially when they’re contacting us for the second or third time.”

Empathy also needs to be designed into the system. “CX isn’t just a support function anymore—it’s everyone’s job,” Homen explains. “The companies that lead in B2B CX transformation don’t treat it as a side project. They see it for what it is: a powerful driver of growth.”

Even B2B organisations—which often lag behind B2C—are starting to embrace this approach. “B2B buyers are human too,” says Homen. “They want seamless, personalised, emotionally intelligent experiences just like consumers.” That means breaking down silos, connecting data sources, and delivering relevant, context-aware interactions across the entire customer lifecycle.

Ultimately, says Astabatsyan, “The goal isn’t just faster service—it’s to bring back the experience of being understood.” When that happens, CX stops being a cost centre and starts becoming a competitive advantage.

The Journey Ahead

The evolution from call centres to conversational journeys reflects a fundamental truth: customers don’t remember transactions—they remember how they felt. Technology enables speed, scale, and insight, but emotion drives loyalty.

The future of CX will be built on dynamic, adaptive systems that combine AI efficiency with human empathy. As brands continue this journey, the winners will be those that treat each customer interaction as more than a ticket to be closed. They’ll see it as a conversation to be continued.

Because in the digital age, the most powerful experience you can deliver isn’t just a fast one—it’s a meaningful one.