Augmented Empathy: Head-to-Head Interview

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In today’s competitive landscape, delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX) means going beyond efficiency and convenience—it means connecting with customers on a deeply human level. Artificial Intelligence is no longer just an automation tool; it’s becoming a co-pilot for empathy, enabling brands to understand, anticipate, and respond to customer needs in ways that feel more personal and authentic. As AI gains the ability to read emotional cues, tailor interactions in real time, and remove friction from service journeys, the potential to enhance relationships—and loyalty—has never been greater.

To explore how this shift is playing out in practice, we sat down with Jurgen Hekkink, Head of Product Marketing at Anywhere Now. In this candid conversation, Hekkink shares how AI is helping brands bridge the gap between algorithmic precision and human connection, the fine line between personalisation and intrusion, and why the most successful CX strategies treat AI not as a replacement for human touch, but as a partner that amplifies it. From real-world success stories to the ethical guardrails that keep AI aligned with human values, Hekkink paints a compelling picture of what he calls “augmented empathy”—and why it’s already shaping the future of customer engagement.

How is AI enabling more emotionally aware interactions between brands and customers?

“We’re entering a new era of customer experience, one where AI does more than make things faster or more efficient; it makes it more human. AI today is like a quiet partner in the background, helping agents tune into what really matters in the moment: the customer’s emotions, needs, and context.

“Instead of scrambling for answers or juggling multiple systems, agents can now rely on AI to uncover relevant insights, recommend the next best action, or even automatically take notes. This enables them to focus on what they do best: listen, empathise, and connect. It’s not about replacing the human touch; it’s about giving it space to shine. AI helps humans to be more present, responsive, and emotionally intelligent in every interaction.”

What’s the difference between personalization and hyper-personalization—and how does AI power the latter?

“Personalisation occurs when a brand remembers your name. Hyper-personalisation takes it further and remembers your story. It’s the difference between a greeting by name and deeper insight into your search or buying patterns with tailored recommendat

“AI makes this possible by analysing real-time data, like browsing behaviour, purchase history, and even sentiment to tailor every interaction to the individual. It’s not just about relevance; it’s about resonance. Hyper-personalisation feels like the brand truly understands you, and this builds trust and loyalty. And the best part? It’s scalable. With AI, we can deliver these deep personal experiences to millions of customers, without losing the human touch.”

In your view, where does automation enhance CX, and where does it risk degrading it?

“Automation is a game-changer when it is used to remove friction. Think about the repetitive tasks that bog down agents, like verifying identity, summarising conversations, searching for answers. AI can handle all of these administrative tasks, giving agents more time and headspace to focus on the customer.

“But there’s a line. When automation tries to handle complex, emotional, or sensitive issues without human involvement, the experience can feel cold or even frustrating. That’s where CX can suffer. The key is to use automation to support humans, not replace them. Let AI do the heavy lifting behind the scenes, so people can do what only humans can do: empathise, adapt, and build relationships.”

How do companies strike the right balance between algorithmic efficiency and human authenticity?

“It starts with a mindset shift. We need to stop thinking about AI and humans as separate forces and start seeing them as collaborators. AI brings speed, scale, and precision. Humans bring empathy, creativity, and nuance. When combined, you get something truly powerful.

“For example, AI can route a customer to the best available agent based on their needs and preferences. But it’s the agent who brings the warmth and understanding that turns a transaction into a connection. The best CX strategies are the ones that blend algorithmic intelligence with human authenticity, where AI is the co-pilot, not the captain.”

What are the ethical concerns around AI interpreting and acting on customer emotions?

“This is a big one. As AI gets better at reading emotions through voice tone, word choice, or even facial expressions, we need to be incredibly thoughtful about how we use that data. Are we being transparent? Do we respect privacy? Are we using emotional insights to help or to manipulate?

“The answer lies in intent and integrity. Emotional AI should be used to enhance care, not control. It should empower agents to respond more compassionately, not push customers toward a sale. Ethics must be baked into every layer of the AI experience from design to deployment.”

How should businesses design feedback loops to ensure AI-driven experiences are aligned with human values?

“AI is only as good as the feedback it receives. That’s why businesses need to build continuous, human-in-the-loop feedback systems. It’s not just about tracking metrics like resolution time or Customer Satisfaction (CSAT), it’s about listening to what customers are really saying, and using that to refine the AI.

“This means combining quantitative data with qualitative insights, and making sure there’s always a human reviewing and guiding the AI’s evolution. It’s about keeping technology grounded in empathy, ethics, and real-world impact.”

Can you share a success story where AI significantly improved customer satisfaction or loyalty?

“At AnywhereNow, we’ve seen the magic happen firsthand. By integrating AI-powered Agent Assist tools into our platform, we’ve transformed the way our customers work. Agents now have real-time support, less manual admin, and more time to focus on the customer. This results in higher satisfaction scores, faster resolution times, and happier agents. It’s a win-win.

“A great example of this in action is Rabobank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Netherlands. With over 9 million voice calls and chats per year and more than 1.9 billion digital interactions via their app, Rabobank faced the challenge of optimising customer interactions while maintaining operational efficiency.

“They embraced a digital-first strategy and implemented AI and Generative AI (GenAI) across their network of over 5,000 support agents. Rabobank reduced average handle time by 60–110 seconds per interaction. Agent satisfaction with GenAI features like summarisation, knowledge assistance, and chat autocompletion scored an impressive 9 out of 10. Additionally, by introducing real-time next-best-action suggestions, Rabobank increased upsell and cross-sell rates from 35% to 50%. This success story highlights how AI can empower agents, improve customer satisfaction, and drive significant business outcomes.”

What are the risks of over-personalisation, and how can brands avoid the creep factor?

“When personalisation crosses the line from helpful to invasive, it gets uncomfortable fast. Nobody wants to feel like they’re being watched or profiled. The key is to be transparent, respectful, and always put customers first. Ask yourself: Is this adding value? Is it something the customer would appreciate? If not, it’s probably too much. Give people control over their data and preferences and use personalisation to serve and not to surprise.

“We’re standing at the edge of something truly exciting. AI isn’t here to take over, it’s here to lift us up. To give us superpowers. To help us be more human, not less. The future of CX isn’t about bots replacing people. It’s about people and AI working together, side by side, to create experiences that are faster, smarter, and more meaningful. It’s about augmented empathy. And it’s already happening.”