Amazon Web Services (AWS) is to establish another infrastructure region with the opening of a new region in the first half of 2023 in Israel.

This will likely involve the construction of a data centre facility somewhere in Israel – with Tel Aviv the probable location as AWS already has an office in Tel Aviv (as well as Haifa).

AWS said this new region would deliver workloads and data storage in Israel, while serving end-users with even lower latency.

“The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profits to run their applications and serve end-users from data centres located in Israel,” said the firm.

But the move also comes after the Israeli government selected both Google and AWS as its primary cloud providers as part of the “Nimbus” contract.

Essentially this Nimbus contract win will help AWS provide cloud services to Israeli government organisations out of local data centres. The aim of the Nimbus project is to help the Israeli government transition to offering digital services to its citizens.

“The new AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region … is the latest in our list of AWS Regions across Europe and the Middle East, which includes existing regions in Bahrain, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, and the UK as well as regions under development in Spain, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates,” said Peter DeSantis, senior VP of global infrastructure at AWS. “The new region is a continuation of our investment to support enterprises of all kinds, help startups scale and grow, enable technical skills development, and create cloud literacy,” said DeSantis. “Cloud technology is at the heart of the Israeli government’s digital transformation program, and their approach highlights the importance of setting a strong course for cloud adoption and leading by example to re-invent citizen services.”

Currently AWS has 81 Availability Zones globally, spread across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch an additional 21 Availability Zones and seven AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

AWS said that each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.