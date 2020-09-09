Google Drive Outage In United States

Thousands of Google Drive users across the United States were unable to access the cloud storage platform for a number of hours on Tuesday

The cloud storage service belonging to Alphabet’s Google division were disrupted for a number of hours on Tuesday, for American users.

According to Downdetector, problems with Google Drive began on Tuesday afternoon and continued until 9pm. The app reportedly would not load for users in the US.

It is unclear at this stage if European users were also impacted.

Google Drive

The outage of Google Drive was particularly problematic for school pupils and teachers in the United States, who were returning to remote school work.

The outage reportedly lasted for at least three hours.

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive,” Google tweeted. “We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

Shortly after that Google said the problem had been resolved.

“Hi there. The service disruption with Google Drive should be resolved,” Google Drive tweeted. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Stay updated by following the Apps Status Dashboard. Thanks!”

Google did not supply a reason for the outage.

This is the second time in a number of weeks that Google services have been disrupted.

On 20 August for example, an outage impacted Google services including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs for a number of hours.