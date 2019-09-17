Partnership expanded to cover VMware workloads on Oracle Cloud, and tech support for Oracle products on VMware

Oracle and VMware have expanded their partnership with the news that both firms will now allow for VMware workloads to be used on the Oracle Cloud.

And the deal will also see Oracle offering technical support services for enterprises running Oracle products on VMware virtualised environments.

For years the two firms had been rivals, but cloud providers such as Oracle, AWS and Microsoft Azure have all in recent years partnered with VMware to help lure enterprise organisations running cloud services using their own in-house data centres.

Oracle VMware partnership

Oracle of course is seeking to make it easier for enterprises to adopt cloud services, and this deal means that these customers will be able to support their hybrid cloud strategies by running VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

Customers should be able to migrate VMware vSphere workloads to Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure.

And as part of this agreement, Oracle will also provide technical support for Oracle software running in VMware environments both in customer on-premise data centres and Oracle-certified cloud environments.

“As more of our customers make the move to cloud, they’re looking for a superior VMware experience,” said Don Johnson, executive VP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “We are excited that Oracle Cloud customers will be able to run VMware workloads in Oracle Cloud and retain VMware administrative access.”

“This is made possible by Layer 2 networking in the cloud and our bare metal service,” said Johnson. “Customers will be able to extend existing VMware investments, processes, and tools while benefitting from the security and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.”

“VMware is delighted that for the first time, Oracle will officially offer technical support for Oracle products running on VMware. This is a win-win for customers,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations at VMware.

“We’re also happy to welcome Oracle to the VMware Cloud Provider Program, which will allow them to migrate and manage workloads running on VMware Cloud Foundation in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” he added.

Deal details

Under the terms of the deal, Oracle becomes a partner in the VMware Cloud Provider Program and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution will be sold by Oracle and its partners.

The solution will be based on VMware Cloud Foundation and will deliver a full stack software-defined data centre (SDDC) including VMware vSphere, NSX, and vSAN.

Additionally, customers will have access to Oracle technical support for Oracle products running on VMware environments.

Last week Oracle posted mixed quarterly results, but the big news was that co-CEO Mark Hurd was to take a leave of absence in order to address undisclosed medical issues.

