The Ministry of Defence acquires the UK government’s first ever quantum computer and will work Orca Computing

The UK government has reportedly acquired its first ever quantum computer, for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

However there is no word officially about the development. Silicon UK contacted the Ministry of Defence directly about the matter on Thursday morning, but a MoD spokesperson confirmed there was no actual information or update about this matter.

Meanwhile the MoD’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DTSL) did not respond to inquiries made by Silicon UK at the time of writing.

Quantum computer

However the BBC has reported that the MoD has acquired the government’s first quantum computer.

The MoD will work with British quantum computing specialist Orca Computing to explore applications for quantum technology in defence.

Stephen Till, of the MoD’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), reportedly called it a “milestone moment.”

The Times newspaper meanwhile reported that the MoD has ‘begun’ to develop a quantum computer.

It reported that the new device aims to use single particles of light to solve complex problems at speeds that can not be achieved by conventional supercomputers.

The Times said the MoD will explore whether a hybrid of Orca’s quantum system and traditional computers can create more powerful artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Read also : UK Begins National Security Probe Of Altice’s Stake In BT

Qubits are coming. Read Silicon UK’s assessment of working with quantum computers.

Possible applications

Officials reportedly said that the applications could range from aiding a platoon in active combat to assess the enemy’s most probable next move, to military scientists exploring the effects of new toxins on the human body.

A quantum system could also analyse images and other data gathered from the battlefield, as well as being asked to assess the enemy’s likely next move and potentially advise on a best response.

The MoD will reportedly work with Orca’s small PT-1 quantum computer.

Last November IBM claimed a breakthrough in quantum computing, with the unveiling of its new Eagle processor.

Big Blue said the Eagle processor “delivers 127 qubits on a single IBM quantum processor for the first time with breakthrough packaging technology.”

It should be remembered that the UK is also developing its own centre of excellence for quantum computing.

The National Quantum Computing Centre has a £93 million investment through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). The centre is being delivered jointly by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

It is set to open in mid-2023.