Foxconn, SoftBank To Manufacture Stargate Equipment In Ohio

iPhone assembler Foxconn is to operate a factory in Ohio manufacturing data centre equipment for the Stargate project under a deal with Japan’s SoftBank, the companies said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said earlier this month it was selling the site in Lordstown, a former electric vehicle plant, along with its equipment to an unnamed buyer for $375 million (£278m).

The company disclosed on Monday that SoftBank was the buyer.

Joint venture

Foxconn chairman Young Liu told reporters the company is forming a joint-venture with SoftBank under which it plans to continue to operate the plant after converting it to manufacture data centre-related equipment.

SoftBank is to supply manufacturing gear for the plant, Young said.

Both SoftBank and Foxconn are angling to achieve a broader presence in the booming market for AI-focused data centres.

SoftBank in January announced that it, along with OpenAI, Oracle and other partners, would invest up to $500bn on the Stargate project, focusing on creating AI data centre infrastructure within the United States.

SoftBank said at the time that it planned to spend $100bn “immediately” on AI infrastructure.

But the project has since stalled amidst broader economic uncertainty created by unpredictable White House trade policies and the increased popularity of models such as those from Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek, which require far fewer resources.

Foxconn, which assembles servers for AI chipmaker Nvidia, said in July it would take a 10 percent stake in Teco Electric & Machinery, Taiwan’s biggest manufacturer of industrial motors, as the two companies team up to try to gain a bigger share of the data centre construction market.

Diversification

Foxconn is best known as the principal assembler of Apple’s iPhones and is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, but has been making efforts to diversify in recent years into areas including electric vehicles and energy storage.

Some of its most rapidly growing businesses relate to data centres, including manufacturing server racks that power AI workloads.

The deal with Teco aims to combine Foxconn’s expertise in servers, cooling systems and uninterruptible power supplies with Teco’s experience in building power infrastructure for data centres, the companies said.