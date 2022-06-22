Cloudflare Outage Downs Hundreds Of Websites

Not a cyberattack. Swathes of the Internet knocked offline on Tuesday after ‘service issues’ at infrastructure provider Cloudflare

Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare has resolved a problem that resulted in widespread online outages on Tuesday.

The ‘service issue’ actually resulted in hundreds of websites being knocked offline, including Discord, Omegle, Shopify, NordVPN, and National Rail Enquiries to name a few. Users of Microsoft Outlook and 365 also reported delays and connection issues.

Cloudflare is a US content delivery network, and its services include helping firms fend off denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which typically involve overloading a site with large amounts of junk traffic.

Cloudflare explanation

The firm admitted the problem on Tuesday in a series of tweets, saying that the outage impacted traffic in 19 of its data centres.

Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers. This was caused by a change that was part of a long-running project to increase resilience in our busiest locations. Here’s what happened: https://t.co/Hb7lRJ2ND6 — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

The firm also described what happened in a blog post.

It said that unfortunately those 19 data centres handle a significant proportion of its global traffic.

“This outage was caused by a change that was part of a long-running project to increase resilience in our busiest locations,” it said. “A change to the network configuration in those locations caused an outage which started at 06:27 UTC. At 06:58 UTC the first data centre was brought back online and by 07:42 UTC all data centers were online and working correctly.”

Read also : BT Opts For AWS As Cloud Provider To Assist In IT Transformation

“Depending on your location in the world you may have been unable to access websites and services that rely on Cloudflare,” it added. “In other locations, Cloudflare continued to operate normally.”

“We are very sorry for this outage,” it concluded. “This was our error and not the result of an attack or malicious activity.”

The blog then went to provide more detail of the issue, which lasted approximately two hours.

Decentralisation needed

The fact that a configuration problem at one American cloud service provider could have such an impact on the Internet has been noted by an industry expert, who warned of over reliance on a select few service providers.