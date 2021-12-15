Amazon Web Services Suffers Another Outage

AWS recovers from a second outage in the space of a week, which impacted services at Netflix, Slack, and Amazon’s Ring doorbells

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has experienced a second (albeit brief) outage of its services for certain parts of the United States.

According to AWS Service Health Dashboard, problems surfaced on Wednesday that affected internet connectivity in two regions on the US West Coast.

The dashboard showed that outages impacting internet connectivity in Oregon and northern California regions (namely US-West-1 and US-West-2) have now been resolved.

AWS outage

“The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally,” the dashboard stated.

Any downtime of AWS services is noteworthy due to the importance in supporting the online infrastructures of third party companies such as Netflix and others.

Downdetector.com reported that services at Netflix, Slack, and Amazon’s services such as Ring and Twitch.

“This issue is now recovering. Users can once again access Twitch. Thank you for all your patience,” Twitch tweeted.

Second time

What makes this more uncomfortable for officials is that AWS suffered a major outage last week, which impacted services such as Prime Video, the Amazon e-commerce website, and other applications that use AWS such as Ring security cameras and doorbells.

Silicon UK found a cluster of problem reports last week centred around New York and Washington, but reaching as far a field as Dallas and Houston in Texas.

The AWS outage last week lasted up to six or seven hours.

This week’s outage thankfully has not lasted nearly as long.

According to web tool reviewing website ToolTester, users have experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months on Amazon (including last week’s outage).