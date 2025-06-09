Tesla Robotaxi Launch In Austin Expected This Month

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tesla is expected to launch Robotaxi-branded autonomous vehicle rides in Austin, Texas this month, amidst questions over the use of the untested technology on public roads.

Tesla has said publicly that it is planning to launch the service by the end of June, and a Bloomberg report late last month said Tesla was internally targeting a 12 June launch.

In preparation for the launch Tesla said in late May it had sent a vehicle onto Austin roads without a safety driver for the first time. A Tesla engineer was riding in the passenger seat of a Model Y SUV that drove without remote operation, reports said.

‘Pilot’ launch

The expected launch comes after a public row between Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and US president Donald Trump last week that sent Tesla’s shares plunging.

While Tesla has been hailing the emergence of AI-powered taxis for some time, the initial launch is likely to be modest, according to the company and people who have been briefed on Tesla’s plans.

Tesla has called the launch a “pilot” and has said it would initially put around 10 vehicles on the road.

The company is currently using consumer vehicles and eventually plans to use a purpose-built car called Cybercab that has no driving wheel or pedals.

Initially only people invited by Tesla will be able to use the Robotaxi service, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note last month after visiting Tesla’s Palo Alto office.

He said Tesla is planning to use “plenty” of teleoperators to ensure safety.

Teleoperators

It is unclear how much control the teleoperators would have over the vehicles, but Jonas’ note suggested operators would be observing the vehicles’ operation and would be able to step in and take control if incidents occurred.

Google’s Waymo has been operating self-driving rides in Austin since March via the Uber app and uses remote human monitors who can suggest actions to the in-vehicle AI when problems arise.

Tesla has heavily promoted self-driving technology and some analysts and investors attribute the majority of its stock price to such technologies as robotaxis and humanoid robots that have yet to be delivered.

Self-driving taxis have continued to roll out cautiously in a number of US cities since 2023, when an autonomous car operated by GM’s Cruise unit hit and dragged a pedestrian who had been struck by a separate vehicle.