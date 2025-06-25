Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: From Data to Decisions

Welcome to the latest episode of the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast. I’m your host, David Howell, Editor in Chief here at Silicon UK — your trusted source for the latest IT news, expert analysis, in-depth features, and exclusive interviews that explore how technology is transforming business.

In today’s episode, From Data to Decisions: Turning AI Insights into Enterprise Action, we’re diving into one of the most pressing challenges facing enterprise leaders today: how to translate the overwhelming amount of data and AI-generated insight into decisions that actually move the needle.

The promise of AI isn’t just smarter dashboards — it’s smarter action. But what does it really take to turn predictive models into performance gains? What cultural, technical, and strategic shifts are required to go from insight to impact?

To help us unpack these questions, I’m joined by James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik — a company that’s at the forefront of helping organisations activate their data for real business outcomes.









James Fisher Chief Strategy Officer, Qlick.

As Chief Strategy Officer, James oversees Qlik’s Corporate Strategy, including Qlik’s vision, strategic planning, market development and intelligence, corporate development and M&A activity, and Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility, which has been a long-term strength at the heart of Qlik’s culture. Before becoming Chief Strategy Officer, James first served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing and, most recently, as Chief Product Officer.

James has two decades of experience in global software and consulting businesses focusing on analytics, performance management, finance, and mobile solutions. Prior to joining Qlik, he ran product marketing for analytics, mobile and finance solutions at SAP. He also previously held various marketing and consulting roles at BusinessObjects, Cartesis and PwC.