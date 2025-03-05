Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast: Entering the Age of Agentic AI in 2025?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Welcome to the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast, where we explore the transformative power of technology and its impact on the modern enterprise. In today’s episode, we dive into one of the most exciting and potentially game-changing developments in artificial intelligence: Agentic AI. As we enter 2025, the concept of AI systems with a degree of autonomy and decision-making capabilities is gaining momentum, promising to reshape industries, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation across the board.

We’ll be exploring what sets agentic AI apart from traditional AI models, examining its most promising applications, and discussing how it can improve business processes. From identifying the industries that stand to benefit the most to tackling ethical concerns and ensuring transparency, our conversation will provide valuable insights for businesses of all sizes—from startups to large enterprises.

Also, we’ll also address practical steps for adopting agentic AI, discuss its role in maintaining a competitive edge, and consider the challenges organizations may face when integrating this advanced technology into their operations. Finally, we’ll take a forward-looking perspective on how agentic AI might evolve over the next decade and what it means for the future of business.

Whether you’re a business leader, tech enthusiast, or simply curious about the next wave of AI innovation, this episode promises to deliver thought-provoking ideas and actionable advice. So, let’s get started on this journey into the age of agentic AI!









Richard Shaw, AVP Field Engineering, UK and Ireland Europe at Databricks.