Silicon In Focus Podcast: From Hype to Reality – The Real ROI of AI in Business

Welcome to Silicon In Focus, where we cut through the noise and get real about the technologies shaping the future of business. In this episode – From Hype to Reality: The Real ROI of AI in Business – we’re taking a hard look at artificial intelligence. Not the flashy headlines or inflated promises, but the actual returns, risks, and results businesses are seeing today.

We’re asking the tough questions: How can organisations move beyond the hype and make sure their AI investments actually pay off? What are the most common misconceptions about AI’s impact on performance? And perhaps most importantly – what separates successful AI initiatives from the ones that fall flat?

We’ll explore how businesses can set realistic expectations, measure ROI effectively, and identify the right metrics to track progress. We’ll also highlight which industries are leading the way, what others can learn from them, and what barriers still stand in the way of meaningful AI adoption.

Plus, we’ll unpack how to strike a balance between chasing quick wins and making long-term strategic bets – and what emerging trends are worth watching as AI continues to evolve.

If you’re a business leader, strategist, or tech decision-maker looking to separate fact from fiction and drive real value with AI, this episode is for you.









