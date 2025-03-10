Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Siemens AG has announced a major investment in Donald Trump’s United States, despite the current cross-Atlantic geopolitical tensions.

Siemens announced last week that it is to invest $285 million in manufacturing in the United States, including the construction of two new facilities in California and Texas.

The major investment in America by the German tech giant comes despite a growing rift between the United States and Europe, with Donald Trump threatening tariffs against the continent and UK, similar to the tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

US investment

Siemens noted in its release however that the United States is already its largest market, and it relies on American talent and American supply chains.

The German conglomerate claimed it is ramping up its US investments “to support and benefit from America’s industrial tech growth.”

“The industrial tech sector is the basis to boost manufacturing in America and there’s no company more prepared than Siemens to make this future a reality for customers from small and medium sized enterprises to industrial giants,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.

As part of this, Siemens is unveiling two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for electrical products in Fort Worth, Texas, and Pomona, California.

The $285 million investment is expected to create over 900 skilled manufacturing jobs.

The equipment produced will support critical sectors such as the commercial, industrial and construction markets while powering AI data centres all over the country.

Siemens said the investment will more than doubling its production capacity of electric equipment used to power critical American infrastructure, such as AI data centres.

Altair acquisition

However it is said that its actual investment in the US amounts to more than $10 billion, factoring in recent investments in the company’s US manufacturing footprint and the planned acquisition of Altair, a Michigan-based software company.

Last October Siemens had announced a $10 billion acquisition of Altair Engineering, a software company that specialises in industrial simulation and analysis.

“We believe in the innovation and strength of America’s industry. That’s why Siemens has invested over $90 billion in the country in the last 20 years,” Roland Buschtold added. “This year’s investment will bring this number to over $100 billion. We are bringing more jobs, more technology and a boost to America’s AI capabilities,” he concluded.

Siemens currently employs more than 45,000 people in the United States, and is partnering with about 12,000 suppliers in America.