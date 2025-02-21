Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

OpenAI has begun the rollout of its first AI agent outside of the United States, in a number of selected countries.

In January 2025 OpenAI had launched an AI agent (called ‘Operator’) in the United States which is designed to automate everyday web tasks for users.

‘Operator’ uses its own web browser to accomplish tasks that a user gives it. This could remove the need for a user for example to do their online shopping, book a holiday or restaurant reservation, or just fill out forms.

OpenAI’s Operator

Then earlier this month OpenAI also launched an AI agent (called ‘Deep Research’) that it said can emulate the work of a research analyst for areas including finance, science, policy and engineering, carrying out in “tens of minutes” what would take a human “many hours”.

And now on Friday OpenAI has tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that that it is rolling out its ‘Operator’ AI agent for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and more countries.

Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available. Still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland—we’ll keep you updated! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 21, 2025

It add that it is “still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland – we’ll keep you updated!”

It should be noted that the ‘Operator’ AI agent is only for those subscribers on the $200-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan.

Furthermore, for the time being the AI agent can only be used via its dedicated webpage.

Operator currently runs on a separate browser window to complete everyday online tasks.

AI Agents

Other firms are also offering AI Agents.

Earlier this week for example Google unveiled an AI agent that it said will aid scientists and researchers in their quest to uncover new scientific breakthroughs.

Google’s AI agent is called ‘AI co-scientist’, and is said to be “a multi-agent AI system built with Gemini 2.0 as a virtual scientific collaborator to help scientists generate novel hypotheses and research proposals, and to accelerate the clock speed of scientific and biomedical discoveries.”

AI agents are not just enhanced automation tools, but are developed so they can offer dynamic assistance to individuals and organisations with certain tasks.