Nvidia’s Huang Meets With Trump After DeepSeek Chaos

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang meets with US president Trump at White House after Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek rattles markets

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang met with US president Donald Trump for the first time at the White House on Friday.

The meeting reportedly included a discussion of AI policy, at a time when the US administration is preparing a response to the emergence of Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek.

The one-year-old start-up sent markets into a $1 trillion (£810bn) plunge last Monday over concerns that low-cost AI models from China could erode US dominance of the industry.

Nvidia, the main provider of the AI accelerator chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs), was one of the main losers from the correction, seeing its biggest single-day loss with a stock price drop of 17 percent or about $600bn.

$1tn slump

Huang’s personal fortune dropped by an estimated $20.1bn, or about 20 percent, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Other tech industry leaders on Bloomberg’s list of the world’s top 500 richest people saw their fortunes decline by $94bn out of a total of $108bn in losses on the list.

The meeting was planned before DeepSeek emerged into the spotlight, reports said.

Nvidia has long criticised US restrictions on exports of high-end AI chips to China, arguing the rules would stimulate innovation in China and the development of the country’s own domestic chip industry.

Last Monday, the same day that DeepSeek was roiling markets, Trump issued an executive order telling the State Department and Commerce Department to review US export rules “in light of developments involving strategic adversaries”.

An earlier Trump executive order rolled back an order from the previous administration focused on AI safety that the new administration said placed too many constraints on US companies.

Export rules

The Trump administration was reported last week to be considering restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips, which were released last year to comply with then-current export controls to China.

The potential restrictions have been under consideration since the previous administration, reports said.

Nvidia’s high-end H100 was restricted in 2022 and in response Nvidia released the H800 to comply with export rules.

The H800 was restricted in 2023, leading to Nvidia’s release of the H20 last year.

The US Commerce Department is investigating whether DeepSeek used restricted US AI chips to train its models, reports said last week.