Nvidia ‘Plans’ Cluster Capabilities For Blackwell China Chip

Nvidia is developing a Blackwell-based AI accelerator chip for the Chinese market called B30 that would allow users to link multiple units together to create high-performance computing clusters, The Information reported.

The company plans to produce more than 1 million units this year as it seeks to retain market share, the report said.

Nvidia currently has no product it can sell in China after US export restrictions introduced in April barred its H20 chip, which had been designed to comply with previous US rules.

Data centre clusters

The ability to form high-performance computing clusters could add appeal to the new chips, which in order to comply with US rules are likely to feature performance significantly inferior to the H20.

A Jeffries research note on Monday said Nvidia was expected to introduce a chip for the Chinese market next month and said it was likely to be based on the Blackwell platform.

On a post-earnings call last week, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said the company wanted to “continue to serve the Chinese market” with “interesting products”, adding, “We don’t have anything at the moment, but we’re considering it.”

China is a significant market for Nvidia, accounting for about 14 percent of its total revenue in its most recent financial year.

Huang confirmed an earlier report that the Hopper architecture would not be used for an upcoming chip.

The latest round of export rules “ended our Hopper data centre business in China”, Huang said, because the architecture could not be modified to reduce its performance any further.

Nvidia is concerned that the export ban is spurring competition from domestic companies such as Huawei that are filling the gap with their own technologies, Huang said.

“The US has based its policy on the assumption that China cannot make AI chips,” Huang told analysts on the call.

‘Clearly wrong’

“That assumption was always questionable and now it’s clearly wrong,” he said, adding that US rules could “drive half of the world’s AI talent to rivals”.

Huawei has been promoting its Ascend AI chips and its Supernode 384 computing architecture for linking multiple AI accelerators in data centres, a rival to Nvidia’s own NVL72 system.

Nvidia last week reported first-quarter revenues surging 69 percent year-on-year, and gave a positive forecast for the second quarter in spite of an $8bn revenue loss from the ban on H20 chips.

HSBC analysts said a new China-focused chip could generate around $3 billion (£2.2bn) in the second half of Nvidia’s current financial year up to the end of January, but said it would be unlikely to fully make up for the loss of H20 revenues.