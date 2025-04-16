Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nvidia has said it will produce its AI supercomputers in the United States for the first time, in some welcome news for US President Donald Trump.

In a blog post Nvidia announced that it is “working with its manufacturing partners to design and build factories that, for the first time, will produce Nvidia AI supercomputers entirely in the US.”

And it also said it would produce “up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL.”

AI infrastructure

It comes after Nvidia’s CEO also warned that it would take $5.5 billion in charges after the US government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China – news which pushed Nvidia’s share price down over 5 percent on Tuesday trading.

But Nvidia is still investing, and said it and its manufacturing partners will design and build factories in the US that, for the first time, will produce Nvidia AI supercomputers entirely in America.

Together with its manufacturing partners, Nvidia said it has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas.

Nvidia is building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months.

Nvidia noted that the AI chip and supercomputer supply chain is complex and therefore it is partnering with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

“Within the next four years, Nvidia plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL,” it announced. “These world-leading companies are deepening their partnership with Nvidia, growing their businesses while expanding their global footprint and hardening supply chain resilience.”

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

The company will utilise its advanced AI, robotics and digital twin technologies to design and operate the facilities, including Nvidia Omniverse to create digital twins of factories and Nvidia Isaac GR00T to build robots to automate manufacturing.

Project Stargate

Nvidia and its partners are not the only ones announcing big AI investments in the United States.

OpenAI and SoftBank were part of the initial group in January that announced the ‘Stargate Project’ – a joint venture that will drive $500 billion AI infrastructure in the United States.

OpenAI has already begun considering proposals from 16 US states for possible locations for massive AI data centres under the Stargate plan.

In February SoftBank also announced it would to create a joint-venture with OpenAI to market AI services to Japanese corporate customers, as the investment firm broadens its exposure to the AI sector.