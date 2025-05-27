Capgemini, SAP Work With Mistral On AI For Regulated Industries

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

French business consulting giant Capgemini said it is expanding its partnership with AI start-up Mistral to work with Germany’s SAP to build AI models for regulated industries handling sensitive data.

The deal is designed to create a secure environment for the deployment of custom AI systems for industries with strict data requirements such as financial services, the public sector, aerospace and defense and energy, Capgemini said.

The companies intend to use Mistral’s AI models with SAP’s Business Technology Platform to develop AI use cases for multiple industries, the firms said.

Sensitive data

The companies said their plan should enable organisations to simulate scenarios, prepare response plans for crises and quickly adapt to market changes.

Organisations with stringent regulatory requirements often find it difficult to access AI’s benefits, but such issues can be mitigated with SAP’s BTP, which companies host themselves, according to Capgemini.

As part of the deal the firm said it would be providing a library of more than 50 custom business AI use cases, including those validated by SAP, using Mistral’s AI models.

The use cases have built-in governance and alignment with regulations, according to Capgemini, which said AI could help aerospace and defence field workers resolve issues in operations or enable drone-based inspection for utilities.

Mistral global head of revenue Marjorie Janiewicz said the deal should make AI “more accessible” for organisations including highly regulated industries.

AI competition

Mistral is one of a handful of AI start-ups to achieve significant recognition in the nascent generative AI industry, along with OpenAI, Amazon-backed Anthropic and a few others.

The company attracted scrutiny last year from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over an investment from Microsoft, which also made a much larger investment in OpenAI, over antitrust concerns.

But in May 2024 the CMA said Microsoft’s multi-year, 15 million euro investment in Mistral did not merit further investigation.