Alphabet’s Google is partnering with US-based Elementl Power LLC, to develop nuclear power at three locations.

Both firms have announced that Elementl Power is “signing a strategic agreement with Google to pre-position three project sites for advanced nuclear energy.” They noted that Google will provide capital to develop locations for advanced nuclear projects.

Google has been a noted backer of sustainable energy for over a decade now, having previously made heavy investments in both solar farms and solar power plants, and more recently signed major agreements with offshore wind farms.

Sustainable energy

Google also in October 2024 signed what it called the world’s first corporate agreement to buy power from multiple small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

And in March 2025 on the sidelines of CERAWeek 2025 energy conference in Houston, the World Nuclear Association (WNA), as well as a number of countries and Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Dow pledged their support to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050.

It comes as tech firms’ energy demand spirals due to the intense power usage of generative artificial intelligence (AI) deployments in data centres.

Now Google has teamed up with Elementl Power, which is described as a technology agnostic advanced nuclear project developer and independent power producer, to provide capital, coupled with customer demand “to accelerate the development of new safe, reliable and affordable, next-generation nuclear projects in the United States.”

With the support of Google, Elementl is advancing its goal to bring more than 10 gigawatts online in the United States by 2035, working collaboratively with regulated utilities, independent power producers and technology suppliers.

Strategic agreement

The strategic agreement with Google is to pre-position three project sites for advanced nuclear energy.

“Innovative partnerships like this are necessary to mobilize the capital required to build new nuclear projects, which are critical to deliver safe, affordable and clean baseload power and help companies advance their long-term net zero goals,” said Elementl Power chairman and CEO Chris Colbert. “We look forward to working with Google to execute these projects and bring safe, carbon-free, baseload electricity to the grid.” “Google is committed to catalysing projects that strengthen the power grids where we operate, and advanced nuclear technology provides reliable, baseload, 24/7 energy,” added Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of data centre energy at Google. “Our collaboration with Elementl Power enhances our ability to move at the speed required to meet this moment of AI and American innovation.”

As part of the agreement, Google will commit early-stage development capital to advance the development of three projects.

Each project would generate at least 600 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, with the option for commercial off-take once complete.